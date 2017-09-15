Season preview: Golden State Warriors

STAYING: Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, Damian Jones, Shaun Livingston, Kevon Looney, Patrick McCaw, JaVale McGee, Zaza Pachulia, Klay Thompson and David West.

ADDED: Jordan Bell (Oregon), Chris Boucher (Oregon), Omri Casspi (Minnesota), Michael Gbinije (Detroit), Georges Niang (Indiana) and Nick Young (LA Lakers).

GONE: Matt Barnes, Ian Clark (New Orleans) and James Michael McAdoo (Philadelphia).

STRENGTHS: It’s probably the best NBA team in history, so where to start? Perhaps by the fact that their offense is a fine-tuned machine that can demolish competition in no time … No team has ever shot the ball as well as Golden State lately … Makes sense when you have the best shooter in NBA history, one of the finest scorers ever and your No. 3 option would be the top gun for most of the teams in the league … The spacing is just incredible and the ball movement a joy to watch … They do massive damage both in half-court sets and fast breaks … The Warriors actually led the NBA on fast break points with 22.3 per contest in 2016-17 … The defense, anchored by the very versatile Draymond Green, is just as good as the offense … Unselfish play is a staple of this team … Everybody knows their role well … The team’s stars are all in their prime years, so we shouldn’t expect a drop-off in performance … With Nick Young and Omri Casspi, they have improved their depth … It’s a positive environment with a lot of wins, awesome fans and a fine coach in Steve Kerr.

WEAKNESSES: Could they get fat and happy all of a sudden? … Not a lot of talent at the center position … Kerr’s health is an ongoing issue … It’s never hurt them so far, though.

PREDICTION: 1st in the Pacific Division, 1st in the Western Conference.

SALARIES: