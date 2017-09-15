Trending stories: Kevin Love, Boris Diaw and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
September 14 10:07 AM
With Kyrie Irving gone, Cleveland will be looking for Love to rediscover the talent that made him a star.
Jackie MacMullan, ESPN – via espn.com
September 14 01:39 AM
Zach talks to ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan about her career, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Kyrie Irving, Danny Ainge, Lawrence Taylor throwing hair-dryers at her, and much more.
Former Spur Boris Diaw signs with French team – via mysanantonio.com
September 14 05:37 PM
Former Spur Boris Diaw signed with France’s Levallois Metropolitans.
Spurscast Ep. 461: Hilliard Signing, Gay Ready for Training Camp & Eurobasket Update – via almightyballer.com
September 14 08:12 PM
In Spurscast Episode 461, host Paul Garcia dives into the most recent topics surrounding the San Antonio Spurs. From San Antonio signing Darrun Hilliard to a 2-way contract, to Rudy Gay’s opening press conference and finally, the discussion is closed with a Eurobasket update. Spurs topics in this episode: Please help with the Tim Duncan USVI Relief by visiting the link to the website. Also, please follow on Twitter @DuncanRelief. Hilliard 2-way contract signing …
Sources: Knicks set to sign veteran PG Jack – via espn.com
September 14 05:47 PM
Coming off two injury-plagued seasons, veteran point guard Jarrett Jack will sign a contract with the New York Knicks, league sources tell ESPN.
Boris Diaw, lover of coffee and wine, says au revoir to the NBA, for now – via sports.yahoo.com
September 14 04:52 PM
Beloved free agent big man Boris Diaw is leaving the NBA to play in France again after 14 seasons.
Lillard Tips-Off New School Year with New Energy Around Motivational ‘RESPECT’ Program – via nba.com
September 14 06:56 PM
PORTLAND, Ore. (September 13, 2017) – Since his Rip City arrival in 2012, Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard has placed a high priority on positive interactions with fans, especially students in the area’s public schools. As the new 2017-18 school year begins, Lillard is unveiling a re-energized RESPECT program focusing on core values through respectful behavior by students.
The Raptors 905 have received the very last “D-League” championship rings – via 2ways10days.com
September 13 09:21 AM
With the move to the G League, there will be plenty of “the last D-League” type of takes. Tuesday we got a glimpse at the very last D…
Grading every NBA team’s offseason – via nba.nbcsports.com
September 14 02:22 PM
From the Rockets and Timberwolves to the Pacers and Bulls
