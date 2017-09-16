Trending stories: Draft lottery reform, Iman Shumpert, LeBron James and more

Sarah Kustok gets big Nets promotion – via nypost.com September 15 03:24 PM YES is shuffling its Nets broadcast team, sliding former sideline reporter Sarah Kustok over to the broadcast table and making her an analyst. They’re hiring Michael Grady to fill the sideline spot… Shares

Iman Shumpert said Cavaliers players aren’t surprised Kyrie Irving is gone – via cleveland.com September 15 12:16 PM Iman Shumpert said the Cavs aren’t surprised Kyrie Irving is gone after asking to be traded, saying “we all knew certain things about this team that’s tough.” Shares