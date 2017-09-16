USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Draft lottery reform, Iman Shumpert, LeBron James and more

Trending stories: Draft lottery reform, Iman Shumpert, LeBron James and more

Social Media

Trending stories: Draft lottery reform, Iman Shumpert, LeBron James and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

September 15 09:07 AM
The NBA’s competition committee has recommended the league’s proposal on draft lottery reform, sending it to the board of governors for a vote on Sept. 28, league sources told ESPN.

Shares

September 15 09:40 PM
The Statement Edition uniform sets the tone for big games or rivalries. For each team, the aesthetic expresses the specific spirit of the current roster.

Shares

September 15 09:05 PM
The Warriors’ new alternate uniform, featuring jerseys with “The Town” across the chest, fulfills a…

Shares

September 15 11:53 AM
C. Daniel Medina Leal comes from Spanish soccer team FC Barcelona.

Shares

September 15 03:24 PM
YES is shuffling its Nets broadcast team, sliding former sideline reporter Sarah Kustok over to the broadcast table and making her an analyst. They’re hiring Michael Grady to fill the sideline spot…

Shares

September 15 12:16 PM
Iman Shumpert said the Cavs aren’t surprised Kyrie Irving is gone after asking to be traded, saying “we all knew certain things about this team that’s tough.”

Shares

Jackie MacMullan, ESPN – via espn.com

September 14 01:39 AM
Zach talks to ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan about her career, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Kyrie Irving, Danny Ainge, Lawrence Taylor throwing hair-dryers at her, and much more.

Shares

September 15 09:59 AM
LeBron James sits atop #NBArank for the seventh consecutive season, despite regular-season stat slip.

Shares

September 14 04:35 PM
Miami Heat offer financial, physical support in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

Shares

, Social Media

,

RELATED ARTICLES

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home