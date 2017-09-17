11 things you may not know about Bill Russell

1. At 23, he was already a college, NBA and Olympic champion. No other player has accomplished that at such young age.

2. The St. Louis Hawks traded his draft rights for Cliff Hagan and Ed Macauley. Russell then beat them in the NBA Finals three times.

3. He won the MVP award and failed to make the All-NBA 1st Team in 1958, 1961 and 1962. Yes, you read that right.

4. He averaged a career-low 18.6 rebounds per game one year before retiring.

5. He never had a 20-point-per-game season.

6. Boston missed the playoffs two years in a row right after his retirement.

7. He only lost two of the 29 postseason series he played in the NBA.

8. He shot 56.1 percent from the free-throw line in his career. That’s worse than Dwight Howard.

9. He’s by far the all-time leader in Defensive Win Shares.

10. He was described as “an arrogant Negro who won’t sign autographs for white children” by the FBI in one of its files.

11. He was inducted to the Hall of Fame in 1975, but did not attend the event.