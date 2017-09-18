Luka Doncic youngest to make Eurobasket All-Tournament team since 1983

Potential 2018 NBA Draft No. 1 overall pick Luka Doncic was named one of the top players during the recent Eurobasket tournament.

After the game where his home country Slovenia won the title, his point guard Goran Dragic said Doncic is going to be one of the best in the world. Dragic, who has nine years of experience in the league, was named MVP of Eurobasket. Doncic, meanwhile, was named All-Tournament.

Doncic averaged 14.8 points with 8.1 rebounds and 3.6 steals for Slovenia. According to basketball analyst Tim Bontemps, one talent evaluator called the 18-year-old the best European prospect since Pau Gasol.

The main difference, however, is that Doncic is significantly younger than the Spaniard was when he entered the NBA. In fact, Doncic is the youngest player to make an All-Tournament team at Eurobasket since Lithuanian star Arvydas Sabonis in 1983.

Others notable young ballers who once had similar honors are listed below.

2017 – Luka Doncic (18 years, 6 months)

2009 – Milos Teodosic (22 years, 6 months)

2003 – Tony Parker (21 years, 3 months)

2003 – Andrei Kirilenko (22 years, 6 months)

2001 – Hedo Turkoglu (22 years, 5 months)

2001 – Pau Gasol (21 years, 2 months)

1991 – Toni Kukoc (22 years, 9 months)

1989 – Dino Rada (22 years, 2 months)

1985 – Drazen Petrovic (20 years, 7 months)

1985 – Detlef Schrempf (22 years, 4 months)

1985 – Arvydas Sabonis (20 years, 5 months)

1983 – Arvydas Sabonis (18 years 5 months)

1979 – Vladimir Tkachenko (21 years, 8 months)

1977 – Kees Akerboom (22 years, 5 months)

1971 – Kresimir Cosic (22 years, 9 months)

1969 – Edward Jurkiericz (21 years, 8 months)

1969 – Kresmir Cosic (20 years, 10 months)

1967 – Modestas Paulauskas (20 years, 6 months)

1967 – Jin Zednicek (22 years, 7 months)

1967 – Veikko Vainio (19 years, 6 months)

1937 – Heino Veskila (18 years, 4 months)

Frank Urbina contributed to this story.