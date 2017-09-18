Luke Walton was 'chief recruiter' for Lakers to sign Andrew Bogut

Andrew Bogut will reportedly sign a one-year, partially guaranteed veteran minimum deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bogut to Lakers on 1-yr veteran minimum deal. Lakers needed rim protection/passing & liked that he knows Walton's system. @ShamsCharania 1st — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) September 19, 2017

Bogut is known as one of the better defensive big men in the league and is also an exceptional passer.

The Vertical’s Shams Charania, who first reported the signing, writes that Bogut wanted to reunite with head coach Luke Walton. He played for Walton when the Los Angeles head coach was an assistant for the Golden State Warriors.

Here is what Bogut said about Walton when he became an NBA head coach:

“Luke’s a very smart guy, a very high basketball IQ as a player and as a coach. He did a phenomenal job for us filling in for Steve and I think that he’ll do a good job.”

According to reports, Walton was a “chief recruiter” of the 32-year-old former No. 1 overall pick.

Lakers coach Luke Walton, who was with Bogut at Golden State, was a chief recruiter of the 32-year-old, coming off a broken left tibia. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) September 19, 2017

The Australian-born player also apparently received interest from the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves. However, he preferred the “vibe” from the Lakers. He will fill their final roster spot.

He is expected to provide veteran leadership for Los Angeles. During the upcoming season, the frontcourt for the team will be loaded. Earlier this offseason, they landed veteran Brook Lopez and will also return 20-year-old Ivica Zubac.

Considering many expected Bogut to sign with a contender, it was a surprise to see he joined a team that landed in the lottery last season. However, the recruiting prowess of Walton (teamed up with Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka) is certainly worth monitoring moving forward.