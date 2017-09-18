Nuggets plan to give Gary Harris an extension but it won't be cheap

The Denver Nuggets front office hopes to sign their 2014 first-round pick Gary Harris to a rookie scale extension, according to reports.
In his article about the team re-signing Mason Plumlee, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski mentioned that Denver will next work to sign the 23-year-old guard to a rookie contract extension.
Kevin O’Connor wrote about why the Nuggets will want to sign Harris to a rookie scale extension before the deadline on October 16 (via The Ringer):
“Harris is imperfect, but he has foundational skills that’ll lead to a long career. That is precisely why I’d be pushing for a deal now if I were Denver. If Harris builds on his progress from last season, in the form of an improved handle or a sustained shooting percentage, then it’s conceivable that a team could throw a max offer sheet his way.”
While it would be surprising to see him sign a max deal before he has made an All-Star team, it’s happened before. In this case, it does not seem possible after signing Plumlee – considering they’ll need to re-sign Nikola Jokic as well as Jamal Murray.
Harris, however, is a two-way player who has improved each season of his career thus far. Even if it doesn’t take a max contract to retain him, it won’t be cheap.
He is projected to earn north of $20 million per season if he becomes a restricted free agent. The team could have around $1.6 million in cap next offseason. If both Wilson Chandler and Darrell Arthur decline their player options, the team would have the money to afford a big payday for Harris.
It would not be surprising if he signs a deal in the next week before camp begins, considering they have shown an extreme interest in continuity as an organization.
DunkWire, Denver Nuggets, Gary Harris, Mason Plumlee, Nikola Jokic, Gary Harris, Mason Plumlee, Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
Comments