Dante Cunningham chose Pelicans over Timberwolves, two other teams

The New Orleans Pelicans will re-sign free agent forward Dante Cunningham, who opted out of a deal with the team earlier this offseason.

Free agent forward Dante Cunningham has agreed on a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, league sources tell The Vertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 19, 2017

We first speculated New Orleans would want to bring back Cunningham after the news broke that Solomon Hill will miss significant time in the upcoming season due to an injury.

Cunningham will sign a one-year, $2.3 million deal for the league’s veteran minimum. He was originally not interested in signing for this type of deal.

His signing keeps the Pelicans payroll just under the luxury tax for next year.

The Minnesota Timberwolves were rumored to be interested in signing Cunningham as well. He reportedly declined offers from two other teams, with one of them likely the Milwaukee Bucks.