Five NBA veterans with connections to Timberwolves who may sign soon

The Minnesota Timberwolves are among the youngest teams in the NBA. Their front office may look to sign a veteran to fill out their roster.

Considering their interest in Tony Allen and Andrew Bogut, who have since signed elsewhere, it seems age is nothing but a number for Minnesota. Their recent courting of Dante Cunningham also proves an interest in continuity and familiarity with the organization.

Below are some of the players the franchise has already looked at who can provide experience for the team heading into next season.

Aaron Brooks , Guard

Sources: Timberwolves looking to add a PG and wing player. Aaron Brooks, Anthony Morrow and Alan Anderson among those on Minnesota's radar. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) July 14, 2017

During the 2006-07 NBA season, Brooks played for the Houston Rockets. John Lucas III (who was hired as a player development coach for Minnesota during the recent offseason) was one of his teammates.

Tom Thibodeau and Andy Greer were assistant coaches for the team that year as well. Brooks later played for Thibs on the Bulls when he was the squad’s head coach and Greer was one of his assistants.

It’s also worth noting that Brooks is originally from Seattle, which connects him to Jamal Crawford. The Timberwolves signed Crawford earlier this offseason.

Nate Robinson , Guard

2 of rainier beach finest in the same damn place at the same damn time #soufhEnds dynamic duo 98' & 02' state champs and players of the year SEATTLE we love y'all 206 … workout went great now it's in GODS hands 🙏🏾 A post shared by Nate Robinson (@naterobinson) on Sep 14, 2017 at 1:30pm PDT

Robinson is another Seattle-born player who could fit with Crawford on the Timberwolves. His connection to the team is just as strong considering he shares an agent with Crawford at Goodwin Sports Management.

It’s worth noting that Noah Croom, who is the assistant GM for Minnesota, was the Vice President of GSM and worked for the agency from 2002 until 2016.

The 33-year-old free agent played for Thibodeau on the Boston Celtics during the 2009-10 season. He also played for the Bulls in 2012-13, giving him some experience with assistants Ed Pinckney and Greer.

Kirk Hinrich , Guard

FA Kirk Hinrich was spotted today at Mayo Clinic Square getting shots up. He didn't play last season. #Twolves pic.twitter.com/R86gLX0PWa — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) September 7, 2017

The 36-year-old longtime Bulls guard has experience playing for (and with) many of the coaches on Minnesota.

Hinrich played for Thibodeau as well as Pinckney and Greer while in Chicago.

He was teammates with Rick Brunson in Chicago during the 2002-03 season. Brunson is now an assistant for Minnesota.

Alan Anderson , Forward

Nice to be at the 1st Alan Anderson hoops camp. Said he's got a few good NBA yrs left. #Twolves, Nets, Raptors, NYK among those to check in. pic.twitter.com/f2sDF4mSQj — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) August 3, 2017

Anderson is from Minnesota. He was teammates with Lucas on the Toronto Raptors during the 2012-13 season.

Brian Pauga, who is now the Director of Player Personnel for Minnesota, was a student manager for Michigan State when Anderson played for the Spartans.

Last season, Anderson was teammates with Crawford on the Clippers.

Shawne Williams , Forward

FAs Nate Robinson, Shawne Williams, and Marcus Thornton were in for looks w/ the #Twolves today. @thedailywolf first on Robinson note. — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) September 13, 2017

The 31-year-old free agent forward is another player who was once teammates with Lucas. They both played for the Detroit Pistons in 2015.

He worked out with Minnesota last week, according to recent reports.