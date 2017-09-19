Michael Beasley believes Knicks could be Top 5 team in East

This offseason, the New York Knicks signed 28-year-old forward Michael Beasley. He was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft.

His decision to stay in the NBA may have surprised folks considering he reportedly could have made twice as much money if he signed overseas and returned to China. However, when he played in the United States last season, he was remarkably efficient.

Michael Beasley's excited to play with Melo and believes NYK can be a 5, 6 seed 'if we do it right.' — https://t.co/rEIwcxR3OZ — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) September 19, 2017

Beasley, who has lost 20 pounds since the 2016-17 NBA season, has high hopes for New York (via ESPN):

“If Tim Hardaway Jr., Carmelo Anthony, Kristaps Porzingis and myself (are on the roster) – those are four guys that can score 25 points per game… I think we’ve got a position to be not only a playoff team but a five, six seed team if we do it right.”

His estimate of scoring seems a bit high considering Porzingis (16.1 points per game) and Hardaway (11 points per game) have career scoring averages nowhere close to 25 per game.

Last season with the Milwaukee Bucks, Beasley averaged 9.4 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 53.2 percent from the field and 41.9 percent from three-point range.

While his career average is 12.6 points per game, he did score 19.2 points per game for the Minnesota Timberwolves during his third year in the league.

Michael Beasley says Knicks' associate coach Kurt Rambis 'had a lot to do' with him landing in New York. Rambis coached Beasley in Minnesota — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) September 19, 2017

According to Bookmaker.eu, however, New York has an implied probability of less than one percent to even make the postseason.

The top four teams in the Eastern Conference will presumably include the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, Washington Wizards and Toronto Raptors. The Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets are widely considered the next tier of teams in the East.

If the Knicks do finish as a top-five team in the conference, it would be one of the biggest surprises in the NBA.