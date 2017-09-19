NBA Free Agency 2017: Centers

USA Today Sports

Restricted / Center / 7-1 / Last team: Phoenix
8.0 ppg, 6.6 rpg

Has shown progress, but not to the extent that most would have wanted.
Agent: Michael Lelchitski
2016/17 Earnings: $4,823,621
Career Earnings: $15,773,381
Unrestricted / Center / 7-2 / Last team: Denver
4.6 ppg, 3.2 rpg

The changes in the NBA have not played up to his strengths. Lack of mobility is troubling in this pace-and-space era.
Agent: David Falk
2016/17 Earnings: $5,000,000
Career Earnings: $70,684,162
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Atlanta
4.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg

Missed an entire year due to injury and came back shooting threes.
Agent: Jason Ranne
2016/17 Earnings: $8,250,000
Career Earnings: $47,016,000
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Portland

Has missed two entire seasons in five years due to injury. That will scare a lot of teams away.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2016/17 Earnings: $7,400,000
Career Earnings: $12,609,508
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Golden State
1.3 ppg, 1.9 rpg

The wheels are falling off for the veteran Brazilian big man.
Agent: Dan Fegan
2016/17 Earnings: $10,851,659
Career Earnings: $83,080,627
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Cleveland
0.8 ppg, 0.8 rpg

The Cavs gave him a chance, but was reportedly not in game shape yet after two years away from basketball.
Agent: Happy Walters
2016/17 Earnings: $5,207,722
Career Earnings: $21,712,277
Unrestricted / Center / 6-9 / Last team: San Antonio
1.3 ppg, 1.6 rpg

A bit player in San Antonio.
Agent: Mike Higgins
2016/17 Earnings: $663,810
Career Earnings: $23,377,987

