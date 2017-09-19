NBA Free Agency 2017: Centers

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
1. Alex Len
Restricted / Center / 7-1 / Last team: Phoenix
8.0 ppg, 6.6 rpg
Has shown progress, but not to the extent that most would have wanted.
2. Roy Hibbert
Unrestricted / Center / 7-2 / Last team: Denver
4.6 ppg, 3.2 rpg
The changes in the NBA have not played up to his strengths. Lack of mobility is troubling in this pace-and-space era.
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Atlanta
4.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg
Missed an entire year due to injury and came back shooting threes.
4. Festus Ezeli
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Portland
–
Has missed two entire seasons in five years due to injury. That will scare a lot of teams away.
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Golden State
1.3 ppg, 1.9 rpg
The wheels are falling off for the veteran Brazilian big man.
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Cleveland
0.8 ppg, 0.8 rpg
The Cavs gave him a chance, but was reportedly not in game shape yet after two years away from basketball.
7. Joel Anthony
Unrestricted / Center / 6-9 / Last team: San Antonio
1.3 ppg, 1.6 rpg
A bit player in San Antonio.
