NBA Free Agency 2017: Point Guards

Free Agency

Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Cleveland
11.0 ppg, 5.6 apg

Backup point guard for another veteran contending team next season?
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2016/17 Earnings: $14,885,520
Career Earnings: $135,749,509
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Last team: Indiana
5.0 ppg, 1.9 apg

The 32-year-old point guard comes off his worst NBA season PER-wise.
Agent: Leon Rose
2016/17 Earnings: $2,700,000
Career Earnings: $18,672,851
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Detroit
5.8 ppg, 3.4 apg

Remains a solid if unspectacular backup point guard after all these years.
Agent: Alex Saratsis
2016/17 Earnings: $980,431
Career Earnings: $44,142,820
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Last team: Washington
5.0 ppg, 1.8 apg

He was not going to play a lot on a team with John Wall. Averaged career-lows across the board.
Agent: Mike George
2016/17 Earnings: $3,386,597
Career Earnings: $11,032,157
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Last team: Chicago
4.6 ppg, 0.9 apg

Mostly known as a three-point shooter. Has made 36.8 percent of his attempts in the NBA.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2016/17 Earnings: $1,015,696
Career Earnings: $2,779,454
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Last team: Orlando
4.5 ppg, 1.8 apg

Used to be a good backup point guard. Not the last couple of seasons, though.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2016/17 Earnings: $5,000,000
Career Earnings: $22,460,213
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-6 / Last team: Brooklyn
2.3 ppg, 1.7 apg

Has been plagued by injuries the last two seasons. Would love to return to the Nets.
Agent: Jason Glushon
2016/17 Earnings: $4,347,826
Career Earnings: $22,838,814
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Last team: Memphis
4.9 ppg, 2.5 rpg

Has been in and out of the league for a couple of years. He was waived four times the last year alone, which is kind of cruel.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2016/17 Earnings: $564,868
Career Earnings: $9,479,460
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Last team: Phoenix
1.0 ppg, 1.3 apg

We may have seen the last of him in the NBA. But we thought that last season too.
Agent: Mike Higgins
2016/17 Earnings: $3,251,227
Career Earnings: $14,383,680

