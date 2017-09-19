NBA Free Agency 2017: Point Guards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Cleveland
11.0 ppg, 5.6 apg
Backup point guard for another veteran contending team next season?
2. Aaron Brooks
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Last team: Indiana
5.0 ppg, 1.9 apg
The 32-year-old point guard comes off his worst NBA season PER-wise.
3. Beno Udrih
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Detroit
5.8 ppg, 3.4 apg
Remains a solid if unspectacular backup point guard after all these years.
4. Trey Burke
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Last team: Washington
5.0 ppg, 1.8 apg
He was not going to play a lot on a team with John Wall. Averaged career-lows across the board.
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Last team: Chicago
4.6 ppg, 0.9 apg
Mostly known as a three-point shooter. Has made 36.8 percent of his attempts in the NBA.
6. CJ Watson
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Last team: Orlando
4.5 ppg, 1.8 apg
Used to be a good backup point guard. Not the last couple of seasons, though.
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-6 / Last team: Brooklyn
2.3 ppg, 1.7 apg
Has been plagued by injuries the last two seasons. Would love to return to the Nets.
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Last team: Memphis
4.9 ppg, 2.5 rpg
Has been in and out of the league for a couple of years. He was waived four times the last year alone, which is kind of cruel.
9. Ronnie Price
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Last team: Phoenix
1.0 ppg, 1.3 apg
We may have seen the last of him in the NBA. But we thought that last season too.
