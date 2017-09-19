USA Today Sports

NBA Free Agency 2017: Power Forwards

NBA Free Agency 2017: Power Forwards

Restricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: Chicago
10.6 ppg, 5.5 rpg

Left Europe as a superstar and had a strong rookie season. Has been a bit underwhelming ever since.
Agent: Igor Crespo
2016/17 Earnings: $5,782,450
Career Earnings: $16,631,175
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Memphis
8.9 ppg, 7.1 rpg

A workhorse for the Grizzlies. Prety good fit there.
Agent: Mike Hodges
2016/17 Earnings: $2,160,862
Career Earnings: $1,885,176
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: San Antonio
7.3 ppg, 5.6 rpg

Has low-key been a very productive role player for Dallas and San Antonio the last year. Will probably opt out.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2016/17 Earnings: $1,551,659
Career Earnings: $94,757,596
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: LA Lakers
5.0 ppg, 4.6 rpg

Looked like a legit reserve big man for the Lakers this season.
Agent: Brian Elfus
2016/17 Earnings: $1,050,961
Career Earnings: $12,611,701
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Cleveland
6.1 ppg, 2.6 rpg

Played well with the Knicks, fell out of the rotation with the Heat and vindicated himself a little bit with the Cavs.
Agent: Brandon Rosenthal
2016/17 Earnings: $5,020,145
Career Earnings: $30,819,069
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Atlanta
4.6 ppg, 3.7 rpg

Has re-invented himself as a stretch big man, but with limited success.
Agent: Jason Ranne
2016/17 Earnings: $8,630,000
Career Earnings: $66,818,258
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Indiana
2.9 ppg, 3.6 rpg

Posted career lows across the board in 2016-17.
Agent: Andy Miller
2016/17 Earnings: $3,500,000
Career Earnings: $14,681,767
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: Minnesota
1.7 ppg, 2.0 rpg

Got $4 million from Minnesota and played 47 minutes with the Wolves last season.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2016/17 Earnings: $4,000,000
Career Earnings: $32,204,687
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-11 / Last team: Atlanta
1.6 ppg, 1.1 rpg

Has been waived four times the last year, but will probably latch onto another team.
Agent: Alex Saratsis
2016/17 Earnings: $713,305
Career Earnings: $3,792,478
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: New York
3.1 ppg, 2.0 rpb

Bit player for the Knicks in the NBA and for Real Madrid in the Euroleague.
Agent: Eric Fleisher
2016/17 Earnings: $543,471
Career Earnings: $1,068,565
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Indiana
2.0 ppg, 1.9 rpg

Played very little with the Pacers and wasn’t all that great in the D-League either.
Agent: Stephen Pina
2016/17 Earnings: $1,052,342
Career Earnings: $2,052,342
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: Milwaukee
0.6 ppg, 0.4 rpg

Great shooter will very little playing time lately. Injuries have not helped.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2016/17 Earnings: $1,551,659
Career Earnings: $21,636,397

