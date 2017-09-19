NBA Free Agency 2017: Power Forwards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
|
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: Chicago
10.6 ppg, 5.5 rpg
|
Left Europe as a superstar and had a strong rookie season. Has been a bit underwhelming ever since.
|
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Memphis
8.9 ppg, 7.1 rpg
|
A workhorse for the Grizzlies. Prety good fit there.
|
3. David Lee
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: San Antonio
7.3 ppg, 5.6 rpg
|
Has low-key been a very productive role player for Dallas and San Antonio the last year. Will probably opt out.
|
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: LA Lakers
5.0 ppg, 4.6 rpg
|
Looked like a legit reserve big man for the Lakers this season.
|
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Cleveland
6.1 ppg, 2.6 rpg
|
Played well with the Knicks, fell out of the rotation with the Heat and vindicated himself a little bit with the Cavs.
|
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Atlanta
4.6 ppg, 3.7 rpg
|
Has re-invented himself as a stretch big man, but with limited success.
|
7. Lavoy Allen
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Indiana
2.9 ppg, 3.6 rpg
|
Posted career lows across the board in 2016-17.
|
8. Jordan Hill
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: Minnesota
1.7 ppg, 2.0 rpg
|
Got $4 million from Minnesota and played 47 minutes with the Wolves last season.
|
9. Ryan Kelly
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-11 / Last team: Atlanta
1.6 ppg, 1.1 rpg
|
Has been waived four times the last year, but will probably latch onto another team.
|
10. Maurice Ndour
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: New York
3.1 ppg, 2.0 rpb
|
Bit player for the Knicks in the NBA and for Real Madrid in the Euroleague.
|
11. Rakeem Christmas
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Indiana
2.0 ppg, 1.9 rpg
|
Played very little with the Pacers and wasn’t all that great in the D-League either.
|
12. Steve Novak
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: Milwaukee
0.6 ppg, 0.4 rpg
|
Great shooter will very little playing time lately. Injuries have not helped.
Free Agency, Free Agency, Blake Griffin, Nikola Mirotic, Paul Millsap, Serge Ibaka, Zach Randolph, Atlanta Hawks, Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, Oklahoma City Thunder
Comments