NBA Free Agency 2017: Shooting Guards

Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Indiana
8.5 ppg, 3.2 apg

Absolutely bombed on a big role with Indiana. Could Ellis still be an effective bench scorer somewhere?
Agent: Happy Walters
2016/17 Earnings: $10,763,500
Career Earnings: $94,313,581
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Last team: Indiana
7.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg

Put in the work with Indiana, but didn’t have a good year there while dealing with injury problems.
Agent: Paolo Zamorano
2016/17 Earnings: $7,000,000
Career Earnings: $48,057,071
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Phoenix
6.3 ppg, 1.2 apg

He will come out firing off the bench somewhere again next season.
Agent: Sam Goldfeder
2016/17 Earnings: $4,000,000
Career Earnings: $46,467,358
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Last team: Philadelphia
9.2 ppg, 2.6 rpg

His days as a starter are probably behind him after that rough year with Philly.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2016/17 Earnings: $9,000,000
Career Earnings: $36,412,847
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Last team: Brooklyn
5.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg

Has shot below 42 percent from the field every season since 2008. There may not be another deal for him.
Agent: Steve Heumann
2016/17 Earnings: $2,500,000
Career Earnings: $34,376,401
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: Dallas
2.5 ppg, 1.7 rpg

Tenacious defensive player with little to offer on the offensive end.
Agent: Henry Thomas
2016/17 Earnings: $1,015,695
Career Earnings: $2,251,494
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: Cleveland
9.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg

Has more postseason games than regular season games the last two years. Won a ring in the process.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2016/17 Earnings: $1,551,659
Career Earnings: $17,998,976
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: New York
3.0 ppg, 1.4 rpg

Shot better than 41 percent from the field only once in his NBA career and that was back in 2008.
Agent: Herb Rudoy
2016/17 Earnings: $1,410,598
Career Earnings: $22,254,895

