NBA Free Agency 2017: Shooting Guards

1. Monta Ellis
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Indiana
8.5 ppg, 3.2 apg
Absolutely bombed on a big role with Indiana. Could Ellis still be an effective bench scorer somewhere?
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Last team: Indiana
7.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg
Put in the work with Indiana, but didn’t have a good year there while dealing with injury problems.
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Phoenix
6.3 ppg, 1.2 apg
He will come out firing off the bench somewhere again next season.
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Last team: Philadelphia
9.2 ppg, 2.6 rpg
His days as a starter are probably behind him after that rough year with Philly.
5. Randy Foye
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Last team: Brooklyn
5.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg
Has shot below 42 percent from the field every season since 2008. There may not be another deal for him.
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: Dallas
2.5 ppg, 1.7 rpg
Tenacious defensive player with little to offer on the offensive end.
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: Cleveland
9.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg
Has more postseason games than regular season games the last two years. Won a ring in the process.
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: New York
3.0 ppg, 1.4 rpg
Shot better than 41 percent from the field only once in his NBA career and that was back in 2008.
