NBA Free Agency 2017: Small Forwards

Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Last team: New Orleans
6.6 ppg, 4.2 rpg
Puts in great effort and has become an outside threat. Likely to opt out and cash in.
2. Gerald Green
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Boston
5.6 ppg, 1.8 rpg
Can still jump out of the gym at age 31. Will be a bench player somewhere.
3. Matt Barnes
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Last team: Golden State
7.1 ppg, 5.2 rpg
Tough as they come. Mileage is showing.
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Atlanta
5.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg
As long as the three-point shots keep falling, there will be a spot for him in the NBA.
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Last team: LA Clippers
2.9 ppg, 0.8 rpg
Didn’t distinguish himself as a bit player for the Clippers this season.
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Last team: LA Lakers
2.3 ppg, 0.8 rpg
Has stated he wants to play three more years. He may have to look at options overseas.
7. Mike Miller
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Denver
1.4 ppg, 1.9 rpg
Better chance of seeing him coaching rather than playing next season.
