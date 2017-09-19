USA Today Sports

NBA Free Agency 2017: Small Forwards

NBA Free Agency 2017: Small Forwards

Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Last team: New Orleans
6.6 ppg, 4.2 rpg

Puts in great effort and has become an outside threat. Likely to opt out and cash in.
Agent: Joel Bell
2016/17 Earnings: $3,000,000
Career Earnings: $14,321,725
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Boston
5.6 ppg, 1.8 rpg

Can still jump out of the gym at age 31. Will be a bench player somewhere.
Agent: James Dunleavy
2016/17 Earnings: $1,410,598
Career Earnings: $18,679,554
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Last team: Golden State
7.1 ppg, 5.2 rpg

Tough as they come. Mileage is showing.
Agent: Aaron Goodwin
2016/17 Earnings: $6,508,351
Career Earnings: $29,274,473
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Atlanta
5.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg

As long as the three-point shots keep falling, there will be a spot for him in the NBA.
Agent: James Dunleavy
2016/17 Earnings: $4,837,500
Career Earnings: $82,850,676
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Last team: LA Clippers
2.9 ppg, 0.8 rpg

Didn’t distinguish himself as a bit player for the Clippers this season.
Agent: Chris Luchey
2016/17 Earnings: $1,315,448
Career Earnings: $8,925,429
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Last team: LA Lakers
2.3 ppg, 0.8 rpg

Has stated he wants to play three more years. He may have to look at options overseas.
Agent: Marc Cornstein
2016/17 Earnings: $1,551,659
Career Earnings: $77,053,906
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Denver
1.4 ppg, 1.9 rpg

Better chance of seeing him coaching rather than playing next season.
Agent: Dan Fegan
2016/17 Earnings: $3,500,000
Career Earnings: $93,176,913

