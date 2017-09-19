NBA Free Agency 2017: The top players

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: Chicago
10.6 ppg, 5.5 rpg
Left Europe as a superstar and had a strong rookie season. Has been a bit underwhelming ever since.
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Memphis
8.9 ppg, 7.1 rpg
A workhorse for the Grizzlies. Prety good fit there.
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Cleveland
11.0 ppg, 5.6 apg
Backup point guard for another veteran contending team next season?
4. David Lee
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: San Antonio
7.3 ppg, 5.6 rpg
Has low-key been a very productive role player for Dallas and San Antonio the last year. Will probably opt out.
5. Monta Ellis
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Indiana
8.5 ppg, 3.2 apg
Absolutely bombed on a big role with Indiana. Could Ellis still be an effective bench scorer somewhere?
6. Alex Len
Restricted / Center / 7-1 / Last team: Phoenix
8.0 ppg, 6.6 rpg
Has shown progress, but not to the extent that most would have wanted.
7. Roy Hibbert
Unrestricted / Center / 7-2 / Last team: Denver
4.6 ppg, 3.2 rpg
The changes in the NBA have not played up to his strengths. Lack of mobility is troubling in this pace-and-space era.
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Last team: Indiana
7.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg
Put in the work with Indiana, but didn’t have a good year there while dealing with injury problems.
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Phoenix
6.3 ppg, 1.2 apg
He will come out firing off the bench somewhere again next season.
10. Dante Cunningham
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Last team: New Orleans
6.6 ppg, 4.2 rpg
Puts in great effort and has become an outside threat. Likely to opt out and cash in.
11. Gerald Green
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Boston
5.6 ppg, 1.8 rpg
Can still jump out of the gym at age 31. Will be a bench player somewhere.
12. Matt Barnes
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Last team: Golden State
7.1 ppg, 5.2 rpg
Tough as they come. Mileage is showing.
13. Tiago Splitter
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Atlanta
4.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg
Missed an entire year due to injury and came back shooting threes.
14. Thomas Robinson
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: LA Lakers
5.0 ppg, 4.6 rpg
Looked like a legit reserve big man for the Lakers this season.
15. Aaron Brooks
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Last team: Indiana
5.0 ppg, 1.9 apg
The 32-year-old point guard comes off his worst NBA season PER-wise.
16. Derrick Williams
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Cleveland
6.1 ppg, 2.6 rpg
Played well with the Knicks, fell out of the rotation with the Heat and vindicated himself a little bit with the Cavs.
17. Gerald Henderson
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Last team: Philadelphia
9.2 ppg, 2.6 rpg
His days as a starter are probably behind him after that rough year with Philly.
18. Mike Dunleavy
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Atlanta
5.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg
As long as the three-point shots keep falling, there will be a spot for him in the NBA.
19. Kris Humphries
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Atlanta
4.6 ppg, 3.7 rpg
Has re-invented himself as a stretch big man, but with limited success.
20. Lavoy Allen
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Indiana
2.9 ppg, 3.6 rpg
Posted career lows across the board in 2016-17.
21. Beno Udrih
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Detroit
5.8 ppg, 3.4 apg
Remains a solid if unspectacular backup point guard after all these years.
22. Jordan Hill
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: Minnesota
1.7 ppg, 2.0 rpg
Got $4 million from Minnesota and played 47 minutes with the Wolves last season.
23. Festus Ezeli
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Portland
–
Has missed two entire seasons in five years due to injury. That will scare a lot of teams away.
24. Trey Burke
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Last team: Washington
5.0 ppg, 1.8 apg
He was not going to play a lot on a team with John Wall. Averaged career-lows across the board.
25. Isaiah Canaan
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Last team: Chicago
4.6 ppg, 0.9 apg
Mostly known as a three-point shooter. Has made 36.8 percent of his attempts in the NBA.
26. CJ Watson
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Last team: Orlando
4.5 ppg, 1.8 apg
Used to be a good backup point guard. Not the last couple of seasons, though.
27. Randy Foye
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Last team: Brooklyn
5.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg
Has shot below 42 percent from the field every season since 2008. There may not be another deal for him.
28. Greivis Vasquez
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-6 / Last team: Brooklyn
2.3 ppg, 1.7 apg
Has been plagued by injuries the last two seasons. Would love to return to the Nets.
29. Toney Douglas
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Last team: Memphis
4.9 ppg, 2.5 rpg
Has been in and out of the league for a couple of years. He was waived four times the last year alone, which is kind of cruel.
30. Alan Anderson
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Last team: LA Clippers
2.9 ppg, 0.8 rpg
Didn’t distinguish himself as a bit player for the Clippers this season.
31. Anderson Varejao
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Golden State
1.3 ppg, 1.9 rpg
The wheels are falling off for the veteran Brazilian big man.
32. Ryan Kelly
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-11 / Last team: Atlanta
1.6 ppg, 1.1 rpg
Has been waived four times the last year, but will probably latch onto another team.
33. DeAndre Liggins
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: Dallas
2.5 ppg, 1.7 rpg
Tenacious defensive player with little to offer on the offensive end.
34. Larry Sanders
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Cleveland
0.8 ppg, 0.8 rpg
The Cavs gave him a chance, but was reportedly not in game shape yet after two years away from basketball.
35. Maurice Ndour
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: New York
3.1 ppg, 2.0 rpb
Bit player for the Knicks in the NBA and for Real Madrid in the Euroleague.
36. Joel Anthony
Unrestricted / Center / 6-9 / Last team: San Antonio
1.3 ppg, 1.6 rpg
A bit player in San Antonio.
37. Rakeem Christmas
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Indiana
2.0 ppg, 1.9 rpg
Played very little with the Pacers and wasn’t all that great in the D-League either.
38. Dahntay Jones
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: Cleveland
9.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg
Has more postseason games than regular season games the last two years. Won a ring in the process.
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Last team: LA Lakers
2.3 ppg, 0.8 rpg
Has stated he wants to play three more years. He may have to look at options overseas.
40. Ronnie Price
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Last team: Phoenix
1.0 ppg, 1.3 apg
We may have seen the last of him in the NBA. But we thought that last season too.
41. Steve Novak
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: Milwaukee
0.6 ppg, 0.4 rpg
Great shooter will very little playing time lately. Injuries have not helped.
42. Sasha Vujacic
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: New York
3.0 ppg, 1.4 rpg
Shot better than 41 percent from the field only once in his NBA career and that was back in 2008.
43. Mike Miller
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Denver
1.4 ppg, 1.9 rpg
Better chance of seeing him coaching rather than playing next season.
