NBA Free Agency 2017: The top players

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS

Restricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: Chicago
10.6 ppg, 5.5 rpg

Left Europe as a superstar and had a strong rookie season. Has been a bit underwhelming ever since.
Agent: Igor Crespo
2016/17 Earnings: $5,782,450
Career Earnings: $16,631,175
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Memphis
8.9 ppg, 7.1 rpg

A workhorse for the Grizzlies. Prety good fit there.
Agent: Mike Hodges
2016/17 Earnings: $2,160,862
Career Earnings: $1,885,176
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Cleveland
11.0 ppg, 5.6 apg

Backup point guard for another veteran contending team next season?
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2016/17 Earnings: $14,885,520
Career Earnings: $135,749,509
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: San Antonio
7.3 ppg, 5.6 rpg

Has low-key been a very productive role player for Dallas and San Antonio the last year. Will probably opt out.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2016/17 Earnings: $1,551,659
Career Earnings: $94,757,596
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Indiana
8.5 ppg, 3.2 apg

Absolutely bombed on a big role with Indiana. Could Ellis still be an effective bench scorer somewhere?
Agent: Happy Walters
2016/17 Earnings: $10,763,500
Career Earnings: $94,313,581
Restricted / Center / 7-1 / Last team: Phoenix
8.0 ppg, 6.6 rpg

Has shown progress, but not to the extent that most would have wanted.
Agent: Michael Lelchitski
2016/17 Earnings: $4,823,621
Career Earnings: $15,773,381
Unrestricted / Center / 7-2 / Last team: Denver
4.6 ppg, 3.2 rpg

The changes in the NBA have not played up to his strengths. Lack of mobility is troubling in this pace-and-space era.
Agent: David Falk
2016/17 Earnings: $5,000,000
Career Earnings: $70,684,162
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Last team: Indiana
7.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg

Put in the work with Indiana, but didn’t have a good year there while dealing with injury problems.
Agent: Paolo Zamorano
2016/17 Earnings: $7,000,000
Career Earnings: $48,057,071
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Phoenix
6.3 ppg, 1.2 apg

He will come out firing off the bench somewhere again next season.
Agent: Sam Goldfeder
2016/17 Earnings: $4,000,000
Career Earnings: $46,467,358
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Last team: New Orleans
6.6 ppg, 4.2 rpg

Puts in great effort and has become an outside threat. Likely to opt out and cash in.
Agent: Joel Bell
2016/17 Earnings: $3,000,000
Career Earnings: $14,321,725
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Boston
5.6 ppg, 1.8 rpg

Can still jump out of the gym at age 31. Will be a bench player somewhere.
Agent: James Dunleavy
2016/17 Earnings: $1,410,598
Career Earnings: $18,679,554
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Last team: Golden State
7.1 ppg, 5.2 rpg

Tough as they come. Mileage is showing.
Agent: Aaron Goodwin
2016/17 Earnings: $6,508,351
Career Earnings: $29,274,473
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Atlanta
4.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg

Missed an entire year due to injury and came back shooting threes.
Agent: Jason Ranne
2016/17 Earnings: $8,250,000
Career Earnings: $47,016,000
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: LA Lakers
5.0 ppg, 4.6 rpg

Looked like a legit reserve big man for the Lakers this season.
Agent: Brian Elfus
2016/17 Earnings: $1,050,961
Career Earnings: $12,611,701
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Last team: Indiana
5.0 ppg, 1.9 apg

The 32-year-old point guard comes off his worst NBA season PER-wise.
Agent: Leon Rose
2016/17 Earnings: $2,700,000
Career Earnings: $18,672,851
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Cleveland
6.1 ppg, 2.6 rpg

Played well with the Knicks, fell out of the rotation with the Heat and vindicated himself a little bit with the Cavs.
Agent: Brandon Rosenthal
2016/17 Earnings: $5,020,145
Career Earnings: $30,819,069
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Last team: Philadelphia
9.2 ppg, 2.6 rpg

His days as a starter are probably behind him after that rough year with Philly.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2016/17 Earnings: $9,000,000
Career Earnings: $36,412,847
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Atlanta
5.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg

As long as the three-point shots keep falling, there will be a spot for him in the NBA.
Agent: James Dunleavy
2016/17 Earnings: $4,837,500
Career Earnings: $82,850,676
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Atlanta
4.6 ppg, 3.7 rpg

Has re-invented himself as a stretch big man, but with limited success.
Agent: Jason Ranne
2016/17 Earnings: $8,630,000
Career Earnings: $66,818,258
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Indiana
2.9 ppg, 3.6 rpg

Posted career lows across the board in 2016-17.
Agent: Andy Miller
2016/17 Earnings: $3,500,000
Career Earnings: $14,681,767
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Detroit
5.8 ppg, 3.4 apg

Remains a solid if unspectacular backup point guard after all these years.
Agent: Alex Saratsis
2016/17 Earnings: $980,431
Career Earnings: $44,142,820
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: Minnesota
1.7 ppg, 2.0 rpg

Got $4 million from Minnesota and played 47 minutes with the Wolves last season.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2016/17 Earnings: $4,000,000
Career Earnings: $32,204,687
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Portland

Has missed two entire seasons in five years due to injury. That will scare a lot of teams away.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2016/17 Earnings: $7,400,000
Career Earnings: $12,609,508
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Last team: Washington
5.0 ppg, 1.8 apg

He was not going to play a lot on a team with John Wall. Averaged career-lows across the board.
Agent: Mike George
2016/17 Earnings: $3,386,597
Career Earnings: $11,032,157
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Last team: Chicago
4.6 ppg, 0.9 apg

Mostly known as a three-point shooter. Has made 36.8 percent of his attempts in the NBA.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2016/17 Earnings: $1,015,696
Career Earnings: $2,779,454
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Last team: Orlando
4.5 ppg, 1.8 apg

Used to be a good backup point guard. Not the last couple of seasons, though.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2016/17 Earnings: $5,000,000
Career Earnings: $22,460,213
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Last team: Brooklyn
5.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg

Has shot below 42 percent from the field every season since 2008. There may not be another deal for him.
Agent: Steve Heumann
2016/17 Earnings: $2,500,000
Career Earnings: $34,376,401
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-6 / Last team: Brooklyn
2.3 ppg, 1.7 apg

Has been plagued by injuries the last two seasons. Would love to return to the Nets.
Agent: Jason Glushon
2016/17 Earnings: $4,347,826
Career Earnings: $22,838,814
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Last team: Memphis
4.9 ppg, 2.5 rpg

Has been in and out of the league for a couple of years. He was waived four times the last year alone, which is kind of cruel.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2016/17 Earnings: $564,868
Career Earnings: $9,479,460
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Last team: LA Clippers
2.9 ppg, 0.8 rpg

Didn’t distinguish himself as a bit player for the Clippers this season.
Agent: Chris Luchey
2016/17 Earnings: $1,315,448
Career Earnings: $8,925,429
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Golden State
1.3 ppg, 1.9 rpg

The wheels are falling off for the veteran Brazilian big man.
Agent: Dan Fegan
2016/17 Earnings: $10,851,659
Career Earnings: $83,080,627
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-11 / Last team: Atlanta
1.6 ppg, 1.1 rpg

Has been waived four times the last year, but will probably latch onto another team.
Agent: Alex Saratsis
2016/17 Earnings: $713,305
Career Earnings: $3,792,478
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: Dallas
2.5 ppg, 1.7 rpg

Tenacious defensive player with little to offer on the offensive end.
Agent: Henry Thomas
2016/17 Earnings: $1,015,695
Career Earnings: $2,251,494
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Cleveland
0.8 ppg, 0.8 rpg

The Cavs gave him a chance, but was reportedly not in game shape yet after two years away from basketball.
Agent: Happy Walters
2016/17 Earnings: $5,207,722
Career Earnings: $21,712,277
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: New York
3.1 ppg, 2.0 rpb

Bit player for the Knicks in the NBA and for Real Madrid in the Euroleague.
Agent: Eric Fleisher
2016/17 Earnings: $543,471
Career Earnings: $1,068,565
Unrestricted / Center / 6-9 / Last team: San Antonio
1.3 ppg, 1.6 rpg

A bit player in San Antonio.
Agent: Mike Higgins
2016/17 Earnings: $663,810
Career Earnings: $23,377,987
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Indiana
2.0 ppg, 1.9 rpg

Played very little with the Pacers and wasn’t all that great in the D-League either.
Agent: Stephen Pina
2016/17 Earnings: $1,052,342
Career Earnings: $2,052,342
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: Cleveland
9.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg

Has more postseason games than regular season games the last two years. Won a ring in the process.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2016/17 Earnings: $1,551,659
Career Earnings: $17,998,976
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Last team: LA Lakers
2.3 ppg, 0.8 rpg

Has stated he wants to play three more years. He may have to look at options overseas.
Agent: Marc Cornstein
2016/17 Earnings: $1,551,659
Career Earnings: $77,053,906
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Last team: Phoenix
1.0 ppg, 1.3 apg

We may have seen the last of him in the NBA. But we thought that last season too.
Agent: Mike Higgins
2016/17 Earnings: $3,251,227
Career Earnings: $14,383,680
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: Milwaukee
0.6 ppg, 0.4 rpg

Great shooter will very little playing time lately. Injuries have not helped.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2016/17 Earnings: $1,551,659
Career Earnings: $21,636,397
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: New York
3.0 ppg, 1.4 rpg

Shot better than 41 percent from the field only once in his NBA career and that was back in 2008.
Agent: Herb Rudoy
2016/17 Earnings: $1,410,598
Career Earnings: $22,254,895
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Denver
1.4 ppg, 1.9 rpg

Better chance of seeing him coaching rather than playing next season.
Agent: Dan Fegan
2016/17 Earnings: $3,500,000
Career Earnings: $93,176,913

