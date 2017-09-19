Season preview: Los Angeles Clippers

STAYING: DeAndre Jordan, Blake Griffin, Brice Johnson, Wesley Johnson and Austin Rivers.

ADDED: Patrick Beverley (Houston), Sam Dekker (Houston), Jawun Evans (Oklahoma State), Danilo Gallinari (Denver), Montrezl Harrell (Houston), DeAndre Liggins (Dallas), Marshall Plumlee (New York), Willie Reed (Miami), Milos Teodosic (CSKA Moscow), Sindarius Thornwell (South Carolina), Tyrone Wallace (Salt Lake City Stars), Louis Williams (Houston) and Jamil Wilson (Agua Caliente Clippers).

GONE: Alan Anderson, Brandon Bass, Jamal Crawford (Minnesota), Raymond Felton (Oklahoma City), Luc Richard Mbah a Moute (Houston), Chris Paul (Houston), Paul Pierce (retired), JJ Redick (Philadelphia), Marreese Speights (Orlando) and Diamond Stone (Chicago).

STRENGTHS: One of the most potent frontcourts in the league … With DeAndre Jordan, Blake Griffin and Danilo Gallinari, they have size, shooting and athleticism … Lob opportunities aplenty with Griffin and Jordan on the court … Gallo vastly upgrades small forward position offensively for the Clippers … No star power in the backcourt, but pretty decent depth … Lou Williams is an explosive scorer off the bench and will likely be in the mix for Sixth Man of the Year again.

WEAKNESSES: Clippers just lost perhaps the most important player in franchise history in Chris Paul … Elite offense no more without the playmaking wizard? … Open shots will be harder to come by, that’s for sure … They now have a shortage of three-point threats … None of the members of the squad shot better than 39 percent last season … The durability of Griffin and Gallinari is a concern … Team morale has probably taken a hit following a tough offseason … Only five players left from the 2016-17 roster … A lot of work ahead for Doc Rivers to make pieces fit.

PREDICTION: 2nd in the Pacific Division, 7th in the Western Conference.

SALARIES: