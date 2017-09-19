Trending stories: Luka Doncic, Andrew Bogut, Kyrie Irving and more

Agent: Andrew Bogut agrees to one-year deal with Lakers – via sports.yahoo.com September 18 11:37 PM Andrew Bogut has played 12 NBA seasons. Free-agent center Andrew Bogut has agreed to a one-year, $2.3 million veteran-minimum contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, agent David Bauman of ISE told The Vertical. Bogut, 32, chose the Lakers over several other interested teams, joining a roster with accomplished Shares

The NBA should implement the coach's challenge used in the G League – via 2ways10days.com September 18 09:29 AM Every single stakeholder in the NBA wants crucial calls in every game to be made correctly, so lets implement a coach's challenge since we…

The true and enduring response to why Durant left Oklahoma City – via csnbayarea.com September 18 02:09 PM The idea that you must repave the same road every chance you get doesn't change the fact that the road is being traveled too much…

Sources: Plumlee, Nuggets agree to $41M deal – via espn.com September 18 09:36 AM The Nuggets have agreed to a three-year, $41 million deal with center Mason Plumlee that prevents him from becoming an unrestricted free agent next summer.