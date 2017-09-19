USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Luka Doncic, Andrew Bogut, Kyrie Irving and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

September 18 02:31 PM
In the NBA’s pursuit for a more data-driven and analytical management structure over the league’s referees, Bob Delaney will no longer oversee the league’s game officials, league sources told ESPN.

September 18 08:50 AM
Meet Luka Doncic: One of the most decorated young European draft prospects of all time, and maybe the next No. 1 pick.

September 18 04:56 PM
If our SiriusXM NBA Radio hosts are right, Kevin Durant’s dominance during last season’s NBA Finals will carry over into the new year and earn him his second career MVP honors.

September 18 09:45 AM
So who actually belongs on a top-100 list today? We put together a list with input from SB Nation’s writers.

September 18 11:37 PM
Andrew Bogut has played 12 NBA seasons. Free-agent center Andrew Bogut has agreed to a one-year, $2.3 million veteran-minimum contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, agent David Bauman of ISE told The Vertical. Bogut, 32, chose the Lakers over several other interested teams, joining a roster with accomplished

September 18 09:29 AM
Every single stakeholder in the NBA wants crucial calls in every game to be made correctly, so lets implement a coach’s challenge since we…

September 18 02:09 PM
The idea that you must repave the same road every chance you get doesn’t change the fact that the road is being traveled too much…

September 18 12:08 PM
Pointed comments

September 18 09:36 AM
The Nuggets have agreed to a three-year, $41 million deal with center Mason Plumlee that prevents him from becoming an unrestricted free agent next summer.

September 18 11:39 AM

Is it possible the Houston Rockets are under the radar?

“We obviously pay attention to everything written about the Rockets,” General Manager Daryl Morey said Saturday. “It seemed like

September 18 11:03 AM
“I think we’re going to be even better this year with the confidence, the trust factor and knowing for ourselves we won a championship with that team, with that personalities on the team and the ch…

September 18 11:55 AM
“He wants to learn and wants to work. When a guy wants to learn and wants to work, very rarely do they fail. I’m excited to spend even more time around him.” — Warriors forward Draymond Green…

September 18 10:00 AM
Welcome to Yikesville, population us.

