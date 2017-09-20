Andre Iguodala considered Spurs and Kings, nearly signed with Rockets

ESPN’s Chris Haynes explored all of the options that Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala considered during the recent offseason when he was an unrestricted free agent.

According to the report, sources indicated Warriors executives knew Iguodala would consider other teams. His camp was apparently disappointed when Golden State offered him a three-year, $36 million deal. Iguodala saw his value closer to $50 million over three years.

He scheduled meetings with the San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings, Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers. His realtor was on standby to potentially help him find a new home.

The Warriors eventually offered a three-year deal worth $42 million, which was declined as he officially became a free agent. Sacramento was the most aggressive suitor (via ESPN):

“They asked how much it would take to bring him to Sacramento. The Kings were equipped with cap space to the tune of approximately $43 million and, within reason, determined to put an immediate end to his free agency by making him the highest offer on the market. If he threw out a number and they matched it, the Kings wanted an agreement on the spot out of fear of it being shopped.”

Haynes writes that Iguodala believed “it probably wouldn’t get much better than Sacramento’s offer” from a financial standpoint. The 2015 NBA Finals MVP cancelled meetings with the 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz.

Iguodala was prepared to accept another offer if the Warriors did not reach $16 million per season. While they countered with $45 million over three years, they eventually pushed it up to the $48 million deal he signed.

Below are the other deals that Iguodala had seriously considered during the offseason.

Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers spoke with free agents Andre Iguodala and Rajon Rondo tonight, league sources tell @espn. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2017

Offer: One-year deal worth $20 million

Why He Could Have Signed: His former agent, Rob Pelinka, is the GM. Their head coach, Luke Walton, is a college teammate who was his assistant with the Warriors.

Why He Did Not Sign: Iguodala was reportedly interested in competing for a championship and Los Angeles is not likely to make the postseason.

San Antonio Spurs

Soon as free-agency period begins, Andre Iguodala will meet with the San Antonio Spurs in Los Angeles, league sources tell ESPN. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 30, 2017

Offer: Four-year deal worth $33.6 million

Why He Could Have Signed: There was mutual respect between the two parties. He also could have stayed close to a tech bubble, which is one of his interests, nearby in Austin.

Why He Did Not Sign: The team only had the non-taxpayer mid-level exception available to offer him.

Houston Rockets

Houston continues its ultra aggressive approach and has now secured a meeting with free-agent Andre Iguodala, league sources tell ESPN. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 1, 2017

Offer: Four-year deal worth $32 million

Why He Could Have Signed: Houston has three players (James Harden, Eric Gordon and Trevor Ariza) who are Landmark Sports clients. He was impressed with Chris Paul, who was in the meeting. According to the report, someone close to Iguodala called it “the best recruiting presentation of all time.”

Why He Did Not Sign: They also only had the mid-level exception to offer him, though they considered a sign-and-trade with Golden State.