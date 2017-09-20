Former NBPA VP Mo Evans believes role in lockout ended his NBA career

Mo Evans, who was the Vice President of the National Basketball Players Association, was one of the faces of the players’ union during the 2011 NBA lockout.

Evans played nine seasons in the league and contributed to various teams during his career. He was an occasional starter for the Orlando Magic and he often went to the postseason, including during his stint with the L.A. Lakers.

In addition to his on-court contributions, he was known for being a strong locker room presence and veteran leader.

Thanks @AlexKennedyNBA for the opportunity to speak about #NBA, 2011/2012 lockout, and the NBAPA. https://t.co/j2zDiokxGH — Maurice Evans (@1MoEvans) September 20, 2017

While in the NBA, his peers voted for him to represent the collective interest of the players, which is how he became a part of the NBPA. During the lockout in 2011, Evans was tasked to unite 450 players and negotiate a new Collective Bargaining Agreement with the league’s owners.

His final professional season was the 2011-12 season, directly after his involvement in the labor talks. When asked by our Alex Kennedy if his role in the negotiations limited his career, here is what Evans told HoopsHype:

“It definitely impacted my ability to earn and [continue to] play in the NBA. But to be honest, I knew the writing was on the wall from how active of a role I played. Being an entrepreneur and businessman myself, I know certain things like that have repercussions. I don’t have any regrets. I did exactly what was right and true for the situation, which was to represent the best interest of the guys in this league moving forward.”

Evans, who added that he left the NBA better than he found it, said he’s excited for his peers who have benefited from the CBA (which has led to plenty of lucrative contracts for players).

While he is no longer in the NBA, he participated in the BIG3 league this season and also owns a new company called Every Level of Success that helps athletes monetize and take advantage of their brand.

The full podcast with Kennedy and Evans is available to stream below.