USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Kevin Durant tweets, NBA owners and more

Trending stories: Kevin Durant tweets, NBA owners and more

Social Media

Trending stories: Kevin Durant tweets, NBA owners and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

September 19 09:54 AM
According to internal NBA documents, big spending after a massive influx of cash has set off an intense debate among owners about how to divide revenues.

Shares

September 19 12:31 PM
NBA player salaries are enormous and so are their payroll deductions. See what the top players make and what they take home at the end of the day.

Shares

Washington Wizards 2017-18 Season Preview – via basketballinsiders.com

September 19 03:41 PM
The Washington Wizards have invested big into their young core. Could they be serious contenders this year? We take a look in this season preview.

Shares

What in the world is Kevin Durant doing? – via sports.yahoo.com

September 19 11:03 PM
The Warriors superstar has it all, but some questionable actions this offseason make it seem as if he can’t let go of the past.

Shares

September 19 01:29 PM
Last year, he placed the biggest bet of his life. It paid off spectacularly. Now the Warriors star and his business partner Rich Kleiman are looking to parlay those winnings into a tech jackpot.

Shares

September 19 04:39 PM
How Almighty Baller Radio Turned a Passion
into Millions of Downloads

Shares

September 19 06:35 PM
Every year the 2K Sports team makes it harder and harder for you to find a reason to leave your home. This year is no different. NBA 2K18 may very well represent the pinnacle of sports gaming with a necessary leap from the franchise to keep NBA Live at bay (by a mile) and offer […]

Shares

September 19 06:15 PM
SEP 19, 2017 – Kevin Durant says he’s ready to move on.

Shares

September 19 04:39 PM
Nearly half the league “lost” money last year, but it’s more complicated than that.

Shares

September 19 03:06 PM
Warriors star defends fan engagement while apologizing

Shares

, Social Media

,

RELATED ARTICLES

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home