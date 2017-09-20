Trending stories: Kevin Durant tweets, NBA owners and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
What happens when 30 NBA owners can’t share $24 billion? – via espn.com
September 19 09:54 AM
According to internal NBA documents, big spending after a massive influx of cash has set off an intense debate among owners about how to divide revenues.
Shares
When $35M is really $15M: How much NBA stars actually earn – via espn.com
September 19 12:31 PM
NBA player salaries are enormous and so are their payroll deductions. See what the top players make and what they take home at the end of the day.
Shares
Washington Wizards 2017-18 Season Preview – via basketballinsiders.com
September 19 03:41 PM
The Washington Wizards have invested big into their young core. Could they be serious contenders this year? We take a look in this season preview.
Shares
What in the world is Kevin Durant doing? – via sports.yahoo.com
September 19 11:03 PM
The Warriors superstar has it all, but some questionable actions this offseason make it seem as if he can’t let go of the past.
Shares
KD and the VCs: How Kevin Durant Became a Made Man in Silicon Valley – via modernluxury.com
September 19 01:29 PM
Last year, he placed the biggest bet of his life. It paid off spectacularly. Now the Warriors star and his business partner Rich Kleiman are looking to parlay those winnings into a tech jackpot.
Shares
An Almighty Podcast Network – cabana – Medium – via medium.com
September 19 04:39 PM
How Almighty Baller Radio Turned a Passion
into Millions of Downloads
into Millions of Downloads
Shares
NBA 2K18 Review: The Most Immersive Sports Game Ever Reaches A New Level Of Greatness – via clutchpoints.com
September 19 06:35 PM
Every year the 2K Sports team makes it harder and harder for you to find a reason to leave your home. This year is no different. NBA 2K18 may very well represent the pinnacle of sports gaming with a necessary leap from the franchise to keep NBA Live at bay (by a mile) and offer […]
Shares
September 19 06:15 PM
SEP 19, 2017 – Kevin Durant says he’s ready to move on.
Shares
Why it matters that 14 NBA teams lost money, and why it doesn’t – via sbnation.com
September 19 04:39 PM
Nearly half the league “lost” money last year, but it’s more complicated than that.
Shares
Kevin Durant cops to tweets, calls elements of them ‘childish’ and ‘idiotic’ – via nba.nbcsports.com
September 19 03:06 PM
Warriors star defends fan engagement while apologizing
Comments