Trending stories: Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
September 20 09:30 AM
To the surprise of no one, the Golden State Warriors are the team the preseason NBA Basketball Power Index (BPI) identifies as the one to beat. The Warriors’ biggest projected NBA title challenger comes from the East (and does not include LeBron).
September 20 09:41 PM
SEP 20, 2017 – Cole Cashwell was playing Xbox on Sunday, minutes before Kevin Durant sent two tweets in response to his honest question. Those tweets revealed more about Durant’s reasons for leaving Oklahoma City in free agency than a year’s worth of leaks and feature stories.
Dragic returned the favor to Drazen’s mother – via eurohoops.net
September 21 04:20 AM
Nets may have found a leader – via nypost.com
September 21 02:13 AM
For a team coming off a season in which it recorded the worst record in the NBA, leadership will be desperately needed. It shows just how desperately that when asked if an alpha had emerged in the …
September 20 10:00 AM
Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at every twist and turn that had Andre Iguodala on the verge of leaving Golden State for a West rival this summer.
Westbrook on ‘Ellen’: Fatherhood is ‘the time of my life’ – via newsok.com
September 20 08:38 PM
SEP 20, 2017 – Noah Westbrook already has his dad’s heart. Now the four-month-old son of Russell Westbrook can have his famous father’s look, too. Russell Westbrook appeared on “Ellen” on Wednesday, and host Ellen Degeneres gave Westbrook three outfits for his son, all replicating looks Westbrook has worn in…
September 20 07:25 PM
“From a confidence level, it’s one of the biggest jumps I’ve seen a player make in a summer,” trainer Drew Hanlen says of Leonard.
Wizards’ Markieff Morris to have sports hernia surgery, miss start of camp – via nba.nbcsports.com
September 20 06:56 PM
He should be back by the start of the season.
PBT Podcast: Warriors, Lakers, Pacific preview with Mark Medina – via nba.nbcsports.com
September 20 08:01 AM
We talk Kings, Suns, and Clippers as well.
How Jameer Nelson helped make J.J. Redick an NBA player, and got a friend in return – via philly.com
September 20 08:34 AM
Not much in common on the surface, but Nelson and Redick cared about the same things, and about each other.
Kevin Durant hit ‘rock bottom’ with doubt after spurning Thunder for Warriors – via sports.yahoo.com
September 20 10:45 AM
After leaving Oklahoma City for Golden State, the former NBA MVP asked his agent, “Why the f*** did you let me do this to my life?”
