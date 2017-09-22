Converse will sell Chuck Taylor shoes made from authentic NBA jerseys

The Converse NBA collection, which uses authentic jerseys on Chuck Taylor shoes, will officially be available to purchase on September 29.

Basketball Hall of Fame player Julius Erving spoke about why this is such a significant collaboration (via Nike.com):

“I know in my first look at basketball on TV, I saw my favorite players wearing Chuck Taylors. That was the shoe to get. When you see people who you admire, people who you idolize, you look at them from head to toe…what they have on their feet is big.”

There will be three versions of the collection, including Gameday, Legend and Franchise. The Chuck ’70s Gameday edition will feature 250 pairs for each team.

Converse NBA collection w NBA Chucks drops Sept 29. Chuck ’70 NBA Gameday includes 250 pairs for each NBA team made w authentic NBA jerseys. pic.twitter.com/nOsDZArwPJ — Heidi Burgett (@heidiburgett) September 21, 2017

Meanwhile, the Chuck ’70s Legend highlights just five franchises: the Lakers, Knicks, Warriors, Celtics and Bulls.

Finally, the Chuck SE NBA Franchise will have shoes for 13 teams. Here are more details about this version:

“[The shoe has] their representative logos embroidered on the tongue and team name and details screen-printed on the mesh upper. Each outsole is molded to display the given team’s city influence. A Nike Lunarlon sockliner and micro-suede internal lining is included for comfort.”

This collection also features Converse NBA Apparel as well, which has a hoodie and bomber jacket. For more information, check the Converse site.