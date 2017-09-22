Devin Booker doesn't have a problem with Suns trading for Troy Daniels

The Phoenix Suns reportedly spoke with shooting guard Devin Booker about whether he was okay with having Troy Daniels as a teammate.
Phoenix traded for Daniels earlier this evening. John Gambadoro originally reported that Daniels and Booker had beef last season.
According to Gambadoro, Daniels told Booker that “he was garbage” and only scores in garbage time among other insults.
Memphis was winning by 15 points when Daniels hit a three-point shot last season. Booker fouled Daniels on the shot, which gave him an and-one opportunity before the two teams broke into a dispute.
Booker spoke about the exchange back in February (via AZ Central):
“I don’t know why he would be talking to me. He’s been on five teams in three years and he has the nerve to talk trash to me. He’s on a winning team, so you have those muscles when you’re on a winning team. It is what it is. We will see him again.”
Daniels, at the time, had played for four teams in four seasons. Next year, now on the Suns, will be his fifth team in five seasons.
Their dynamic will be interesting to watch heading into their first year as teammates.
DunkWire, Devin Booker, Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns, troy daniels, Devin Booker, Troy Daniels, Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns
Comments