Devin Booker doesn't have a problem with Suns trading for Troy Daniels

The Phoenix Suns reportedly spoke with shooting guard Devin Booker about whether he was okay with having Troy Daniels as a teammate.

Suns talked with Devin Booker about adding Daniels before and it is not a problem. There was some trash talking between the two last season — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) September 22, 2017

Phoenix traded for Daniels earlier this evening. John Gambadoro originally reported that Daniels and Booker had beef last season.

According to Gambadoro, Daniels told Booker that “he was garbage” and only scores in garbage time among other insults.

Memphis was winning by 15 points when Daniels hit a three-point shot last season. Booker fouled Daniels on the shot, which gave him an and-one opportunity before the two teams broke into a dispute.

Scuffle between the Grizzlies and Suns tonight. 👀 pic.twitter.com/YLJNmmdDW0 — Leading NBA (@LeadingNBA_) February 9, 2017

Booker spoke about the exchange back in February (via AZ Central):

Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the HoopsHype email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning. Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again?

“I don’t know why he would be talking to me. He’s been on five teams in three years and he has the nerve to talk trash to me. He’s on a winning team, so you have those muscles when you’re on a winning team. It is what it is. We will see him again.”

Daniels, at the time, had played for four teams in four seasons. Next year, now on the Suns, will be his fifth team in five seasons.

Their dynamic will be interesting to watch heading into their first year as teammates.