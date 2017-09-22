Here is what we know about possible Carmelo Anthony trade to Cavaliers

Carmelo Anthony has reportedly added the Cleveland Cavaliers and one other team as possible places he’s willing to play next season.

The Knicks believe Carmelo Anthony would be amenable to a trade to the Cavs, a source told the Daily News https://t.co/1mhRAM0diK — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) September 23, 2017

Earlier this offseason, we learned that Anthony was not interested in playing for the Cavaliers because of the rumored dysfunction between stars Kyrie Irving and LeBron James.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski adds that Anthony, who has a no-trade clause, now has three teams he would waive his no-trade clause to play for next year. Houston and Cleveland are two of those destinations.

Stefan Bondy, who initially broke the news, says that Portland is not one of the teams who is on his list (via New York Daily News):

“According to a source, the Knicks also reached out recently to a third team they think Anthony would waive his no-trade clause to join. That team, according to a source, is not the Blazers, whose backcourt stars – Damian Lillian and CJ McCollum – have openly recruited Anthony this offseason.”

Whichever team that trades for Anthony would need to send $21.1 million worth of contracts to New York for the trade to work within the league rules, so long as he waives his trade kicker.

Wojnarowski provided details of what the Knicks may look for in return (via ESPN):

“Perry has been looking for a scoring wing to replace Anthony’s production, short-term contracts and draft assets, league sources said.”

It would be shocking if the Cavaliers included Kevin Love considering he has a long-term contract. Meanwhile, Jae Crowder (who has a favorable contract) cannot yet be included in a deal.

Potential names likely to be rumored are Iman Shumpert, JR Smith and Cedi Osman. It would not be a surprise for Channing Frye to be shipped as well.

While the Knicks will presumably desire the coveted Brooklyn pick, the Cavaliers may value it higher than a potentially short ‘Melo tenure in Cleveland.