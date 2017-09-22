Season preview: Indiana Pacers

STAYING: Al Jefferson, Glenn Robinson III, Lance Stephenson, Myles Turner, Joseph Young and Thaddeus Young.

ADDED: Ike Anigbogu (UCLA), Bojan Bogdanovic (Washington), Darren Collison (Sacramento), DeQuan Jones (Lille), Cory Joseph (Toronto), TJ Leaf (UCLA), Trey McKinney-Jones (Fort Wayne Mad Ants), Ben Moore (Southern Methodist), Victor Oladipo (Oklahoma City), Alex Poythress (Philadelphia), Domantas Sabonis (Oklahoma City), Edmond Sumner (Xavier) and Damien Wilkins (Brujos de Guayama).

GONE: Lavoy Allen, Aaron Brooks (Minnesota), Rakeem Christmas (Galatasaray), Monta Ellis, Paul George (Oklahoma City), CJ Miles (Toronto), Georges Niang (Golden State), Jeff Teague (Minnesota) and Kevin Seraphin (FC Barcelona).

STRENGTHS: Myles Turner could develop into one of the top big men in the NBA based on what we’ve seen his first two years in the league … Victor Oladipo will likely be given every chance to shine … Could he finally live up to the expectations with more freedom offensively? … If they play like a cohesive unit, they will have a shot at the playoffs in the lowly Eastern Conference.

WEAKNESSES: Talent-wise, they have taken a massive step back after trading an All-Star for quite little in return … Turner and Oladipo might be the only two Pacers who would start for most teams in the NBA … They were quite average offensively when George and Jeff Teague were there, so it could get ugly now without their top two scorers from last season … They don’t have the personnel to hang their hat on defense either … For fans, there’s just very little to be excited about.

PREDICTION: 4th in the Central Division, 11th in the Eastern Conference.

SALARIES: