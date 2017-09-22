Tracking weight changes among NBA players during the 2017 offseason

As we head into the 2017-18 NBA season, we will learn that many players used their time off from basketball to focus on transforming their body.
Earlier this offseason, we wrote about the new look from DeMarcus Cousins that we saw when he played in the NBA’s Basketball Without Borders game in Africa.
Others who have had notable progress include Julius Randle, who is now down to just six percent body fat and 240 pounds.
Here’s a look at other players around the league who have made notable lifestyle changes, whether they have added muscle and size or shed a few pounds.
Jusuf Nurkic, Portland Trail Blazers
Overall Change — 34 pounds lost
Jason Quick wrote about the significant weight loss from Nurkic (via CSNNW.com):
“Through a series of offseason workouts that were closely monitored by the team, Nurkic not only shed 34 pounds, he became more agile. In the process, the lost weight should take pressure off his lower extremities, which became a concern last season after he suffered a non-displaced fracture in his right fibula that kept him out of the season’s final seven games and all but one of the Blazers’ four playoff games.”
He has documented some of his workouts on his social media accounts.
Jahlil Okafor, Philadelphia 76ers
Overall Change — 20 pounds lost
Keith Pompey wrote about the weight-loss that Okafor has worked towards recently (via Philly.com):
“He has displayed a serious commitment to his diet this off-season. Eating mostly vegan foods, he was down to 258 pounds in August. That’s 20 pounds lighter than the weight at which he entered training camp last year.”
According to reports, his uncle has helped him with the new lifestyle.
Markelle Fultz, Philadelphia 76ers
Overall Change — 15 pounds added
Philadelphia head coach Brett Brown said he wanted Fultz to “get some NBA weight on him,” which is exactly what the 2017 No. 1 overall pick did.
Lance Stephenson, Indiana Pacers
Overall Change — 10 pounds lost
Stephenson, 27, may look to become a point guard for the Pacers now that he has become more slim.
Al Jefferson, Indiana Pacers
Overall Change — 20 pounds lost
Here is what Jefferson said about the offseason (via Indy Star):
“Since I signed here last year, [I’ve lost] 40 pounds. Since the season, 20 [pounds] … I’m a vegetarian now. I got sick eating some home fried chicken. That’s my favorite. I just gave it up. See how long I can do it. I’m not saying it’s forever.”
The 32-year-old NBA player will enter his 14th professional season.
Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers
Overall Change — 10 pounds lost
Last season, his playing weight was around 200 pounds. Here is what he did to lose weight this offseason (via The Oregonian):
“Lillard has slimmed down mixing his basketball workouts with swimming laps in the pool, putting the gloves on in the boxing gym and switching up his diet. The former Wingstop enthusiast is apparently trying at a vegan diet as the season approaches.”
Check out this photo of the diet below via his personal Instagram account:
Michael Beasley, New York Knicks
Overall Change — 20 pounds lost
Beasley recently predicted the Knicks would make the postseason as well.
Cody Zeller, Charlotte Hornets
Overall Change — 10 pounds gained
Zeller was one of the most underrated players in the NBA last season and has made some changes heading into the new season (via Charlotte Observer):
“I got banged up so much, playing so many minutes,” said Zeller, who has gained about 10 pounds in the off-season to 250. “A lot of times, I’m outsized by 40 or 50 pounds. I’m used to it — I can do it for games – but over four games in five nights or back-to-backs, my body starts to wear down.”
This will help him, already a good defender, fight for more rebounds heading into the new year.
Nikola Mirotic, Free Agent
Overall Change — 22 pounds gained
Mirotic did not play in the Eurobasket tournament as he hoped to instead focus on working out.
Andrew Wiggins, Minnesota Timberwolves
Overall Change — 5 pounds gained
As he progresses towards a max deal, Wiggins is also working on adding size as well.
Shabazz Muhammad, Minnesota Timberwolves
Overall Change — 12 pounds lost
Muhammad, 24, re-signed with the Timberwolves and has a new mentality heading into his upcoming contract year.
Enes Kanter, Oklahoma City Thunder
Overall Change — 38 pounds lost
Out of all the players we’ve listed, Kanter has had the most notable change. He spoke about his motivation (via Sporting News):
“I looked in the mirror. I’m like, ‘Man, I see a fat man. Look at that man, I feel fat.’ Not just feel fat, just look fat, too. I needed like a bra or something. I kept eating all this Turkish food. I was like, I need to stop doing it. I need to just — the season is coming. It’s a really important season for us. I need to be in shape.”
Kanter also posted footage of his workouts to his Twitter account.
Marcus Smart, Boston Celtics
We previously discussed the new look from Smart, who also enters a contract year next season.
