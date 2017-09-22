Trending stories: Lottery reform, power rankings, Greek Freak and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Lottery reform rooted in fans disliking tanking – via espn.com
September 21 09:57 AM
NBA draft lottery reform will be voted on Sept. 28, and includes an effort to curb tanking that is tied to fans’ disinterest in watching the tanking.
Future Power Rankings: NBA teams, from 1 to 30 – via espn.com
September 21 08:27 AM
How will your team perform the next three seasons? Kevin Pelton and Bobby Marks forecast the future for every NBA franchise.
Inside the signature sneaker race for Giannis Antetokounmpo – via espn.com
September 21 03:50 PM
Here’s how Adidas, Nike and Li-Ning are pitching the young Bucks superstar in Milwaukee this week.
Lakers Partner With Wish – via nba.com
September 21 01:04 PM
September 21 11:37 PM
Kyrie Irving has had an eventful offseason; add car trouble to the list.
HoopsHype explains: How do two-way contracts work? – via hoopshype.com
July 19 05:22 PM
The NBA’s new two-way contracts, introduced in the latest Collective Bargaining Agreement, is the largely expected result of teams increasingly either partnering up with or owning G League (D-Leagu…
Sources: Andrew Wiggins progressing toward $148M deal with Minnesota – via sports.yahoo.com
September 21 12:41 PM
The Timberwolves prioritized extending Wiggins this offseason, and both sides are hopeful of completing the contract shortly.
Isaiah Thomas will bring different look to Cavaliers offense if healthy: Chris Fedor – via cleveland.com
September 21 01:45 PM
Somehow, some way, the Cavs will need to replace that this season. It won’t be easy. But Isaiah Thomas had similar influence in Boston last season.
Miami Heat selects Weston-based company for its new jersey ads – via miamiherald.com
September 21 11:00 AM
For the first time, NBA teams this season are permitted to play advertisement patches on their game jerseys.
Analysis – via washingtonpost.com
September 21 04:17 PM
Washington could try to patch that hole with a combination of Jason Smith, Mike Scott and possibly Kelly Oubre Jr.
Basketball Insiders’ Intern Program 2017-2018 – via basketballinsiders.com
September 21 08:12 AM
Basketball Insiders is looking for a few interns for the 2017-2018 season. Interested? Click for details.
Kendrick Perkins invited to Cavaliers’ training camp, joined team at LeBron James’ workouts – via cleveland.com
September 21 01:36 PM
CLEVELAND — Kendrick Perkins joined the Cavaliers at LeBron James’ minicamp in Santa Barbara, Calif., and was invited to training camp next week, a source told cleveland.com. Perkins, 32, played for the Cavs in 2014-15 and was out of the…
Knicks’ Carmelo Anthony remains elephant in the Garden – via northjersey.com
September 20 11:03 AM
As training camp approaches Carmelo Anthony remains with Knicks – against both sides desires.
