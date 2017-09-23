Ex-Syracuse assistant Troy Weaver helped Thunder land Carmelo Anthony

Oklahoma City Thunder assistant general manager Troy Weaver was an assistant coach during the season Carmelo Anthony played for Syracuse.

Bill Simmons tweeted about the connection two months ago. Sports Illustrated‘s Lee Jenkins confirmed Weaver helped recruit Anthony to commit to Syracuse.

Can't be overstated that OKC VP & Asst. GM Troy Weaver helped lure Carmelo Anthony to Syracuse back in the day. It all makes sense — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) September 23, 2017

Erik Horne wrote about the connection earlier this offseason (via The Oklahoman):

“Their relationship dates back even farther, as Weaver, a Washington, D.C. native, has known Anthony since he was a teenager growing up in Baltimore. Weaver was the one who convinced Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim to pursue Anthony. Boeheim usually doesn’t go out to games, but Weaver convinced him he had to go watch Anthony as a high school junior.”

Weaver, who emerged as a candidate to become GM of the Hawks this offseason, was only with Syracuse for one season. But they won the NCAA National Championship.

Fourteen years later, Weaver and Anthony will join forces yet again in Oklahoma City.