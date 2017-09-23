How long will Enes Kanter stay with the Knicks after recent trade?

The centerpiece of the trade for the Oklahoma City Thunder to land Carmelo Anthony from the New York Knicks was big man Enes Kanter.
New York already has Kristaps Porzingis and Willy Hernangomez as viable options in the frontcourt for the Knicks. Both are young options who will become a big part of the team identity moving forward. They also have significant depth with Joakim Noah and Kyle O’Quinn.
This, of course, will make fans and media wonder how long Kanter will stay with the Knicks. Hernangomez is younger and has a much cheaper contract.
It’s unclear what his trade value is after he was moved from the Thunder, though the front office could potentially pull a late-first round pick or early-second round pick in a swap.
If the Knicks do not try to flip Kanter, however, he does not have a long contract.
He obviously connected with Oklahoma City and its fanbase, he does have roots to New York as well — including an offseason home.
Kanter will make $17.88 million next season, including a $20.56 million cap hit for the Knicks.
The 25-year-old big man, who lost significant weight this summer, has a player option for the 2018-19 season. He could opt out and become a free agent after just one year in New York.
