Projected starting lineup for Thunder after trade for Carmelo Anthony

The Oklahoma City Thunder shocked the basketball world for the second time this summer after trading for small forward Carmelo Anthony.

Anthony will join Russell Westbrook and Paul George and while all have contracts that expire at the end of the season, the three will play together for Oklahoma City as contenders in the Western Conference.

They might not yet scare the Golden State Warriors or even the Houston Rockets, but they’re much more impressive than this time last offseason.

Here is what their starting lineup will likely look like when they play the Knicks on the first game of their upcoming season.

Oklahoma City Thunder Starters

PG — Russell Westbrook

SG — Andre Roberson

SF — Paul George

PF — Carmelo Anthony

C — Steven Adams

It’s worth noting that while Anthony is not a traditional power forward, the NBA is moving closer towards positionless basketball.

George and Anthony will be relatively interchangeable at the forward position for Oklahoma City depending on matchups. Even though Anthony isn’t known as being a strong defender, Westbrook and Roberson and George are a strong defensive core.

The team is obviously going to be strong on offense considering they have three players who averaged more than 22 points per game last season.