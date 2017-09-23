Thomas Robinson signs with Khimki Moscow, will play with Alexey Shved

Thomas Robinson, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, will reportedly sign overseas and play with Khimki Moscow in Russia.

Former No. 5 overall pick Thomas Robinson agreed on deal to sign in the Euroleague with Khimki Moscow, source tells me. — David Pick (@IAmDPick) September 23, 2017

Robinson, who recently worked out with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics, was rumored to sign with Fenerbahce in Turkey earlier this offseason.

Instead, he will join 2017 Eurocup MVP and top scorer Alexey Shved, who is the highest-paid international player. Shved was named one of the top-five players during the recent Eurobasket tournament.

Others on the Khimki roster include 2010 first-round pick James Anderson and former D-League All-Star Malcolm Thomas. The squad also has Anthony Gill, who recently played for the Hornets and the Cavaliers during the 2017 NBA Summer League.

Stefan Markovic, Charles Jenkins, James Anderson, Malcolm Thomas, Tyler Honeycutt, Andrey Zubkov. Tonn of intl and NBA experience for Khimki — Dmitry Planidin (@DemanPlan) July 20, 2017

Tyler Honeycutt, who was First-Team All-Pac-10 in 2010 alongside Klay Thompson and Isaiah Thomas, is on the roster.

Charles Jenkins, who is the second-leading scorer in Colonial Athletic History behind just Basketball Hall of Fame player David Robinson, adds depth to the team as well.

With so many former NBA players on the same team, they can compete well in their return to the Euroleague during the upcoming season.