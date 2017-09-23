Thunder landed Carmelo Anthony, Paul George without using major assets

After trading for Carmelo Anthony and Paul George, the Oklahoma City Thunder front office will be celebrated for an incredible offseason.

Enes Kanter, who has one year left on his contract before he can choose to opt-in for another year in New York, was one of the most valuable players the team flipped this summer to land Anthony and George. However, Kanter was very replaceable considering the team also has Steven Adams.

Sean Highkin notes that the team turned Victor Oladipo, Domantas Sabonis, Enes Kanter, Doug McDermott and a second-round pick for the two potential Western Conference All-Stars.

Sam Presti gave up Victor Oladipo, Domantas Sabonis, Enes Kanter, Doug McDermott and a second-rounder for Carmelo Anthony and Paul George. — Sean Highkin (@highkin) September 23, 2017

Breaking this down even further, the Thunder received Oladipo and Sabonis for Serge Ibaka in June 2016. They landed Kanter for Reggie Jackson in February 2015.

Doug McDermott and the second-round pick from Chicago was acquired for Cameron Payne, whose future with the Bulls is uncertain.

The Thunder were able to turn Ibaka and Jackson and Payne into George and Anthony.

Knicks traded Chandler, Felton, Gallinari, Mozgov and 3 picks for a few years of Melo, Enes Kanter, Doug McDermott and a 2018 2nd-rounder. — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) September 23, 2017

For comparison, we can look at what the Knicks received for Anthony when they made a blockbuster deal with Denver in 2011.

The main assets they received back are not exactly the most impressive players six years later.

Sam Presti, who runs the front office for the Thunder, is an immediate frontrunner for the NBA Executive of the Year Award.