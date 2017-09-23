USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Carmelo Anthony trade rumors, Kevin Durant and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

September 22 09:29 AM
From Cleveland to Golden State to New York, an offseason of turmoil will make for some uneasy feelings.

September 22 03:09 PM
The veteran forward will join the 76ers on a non-guaranteed deal.

September 22 12:54 PM
The Knicks front office and coach spoke Friday, but it was Carmelo Anthony who still dominated the day.

September 22 03:45 PM
The veteran free agent is headed to the Bucks on a non-guaranteed deal.

September 22 10:11 AM
Known as a meticulous organizer, he has stepped into a wayward franchise that has never been described as “clean and neat.” His family is along for the ride.

September 22 05:52 PM
Knicks front office and coach spoke Friday and here are the quotes to know.

September 23 12:01 AM
The NBA’s reigning Finals MVP path to happiness has been interrupted by his interaction to criticism.

September 22 11:31 PM
SEP 22, 2017 – The Thunder is among the teams to which Carmelo Anthony would accept a trade, according to an ESPN report Friday night.

September 22 07:20 PM
Videos on social media featured McGee shooting from long range, but don’t expect center to become a Splash Brother

September 22 09:34 PM
New Warriors forward lost the battle that night, happy to join sides with Curry now.

September 22 09:14 PM
Carmelo Anthony, a 10-time NBA All-Star, has delivered the New York Knicks an expanded list of teams — including the Cleveland Cavaliers — with which he’d be willing to waive his no-trade clause, league sources told ESPN.

