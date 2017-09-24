Trending stories: Carmelo Anthony trade, Warriors White House visit and more

USA Today Sports

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

September 23 02:50 PM
The North Carolina Tar Heels are not visiting President Donald Trump’s White House, though the team was invited.

September 23 02:32 PM
Now that it’s over, how do you unpack Anthony’s time with the Knicks?

September 23 01:14 PM
The Knicks have agreed to a deal that will send Carmelo Anthony to the Thunder for Enes Kanter, Doug McDermott and a 2018 draft pick, sources told ESPN.

September 23 03:00 PM
The Thunder load up to challenge the Warriors, and the Knicks fully start their rebuild. Kevin Pelton grades the trade.

September 23 10:53 AM
The Knicks are expected to engage both Cleveland and Oklahoma City on Saturday in hopes of completing a Carmelo Anthony trade by the beginning of training camp on Monday, according to league sources

September 24 01:27 AM
The Golden State Warriors hadn’t made a final decision on whether or not to visit the White House. But that was before the President fired a social media missive.

September 23 10:00 PM
SEP 23, 2017 – Enes Kanter is looking forward to the Knicks and New York City, but it’s not easy to say goodbye to his Oklahoma home

June 02 11:23 AM
It was 2:30 on a Saturday morning when Enes Kanter was awoken by a knock on his hotel room door. Groggy, and just 150 minutes removed from his 25th birthday, he stumbled out of bed …

September 23 08:56 PM
Steve Kerr’s wife, Margot, woke him up on Saturday morning with some news he’d been anticipating.

September 08 09:00 AM
After two breakout seasons in the G League, an international stint and a successful AmeriCup showing, Munford should be high on NBA radars

September 23 05:12 PM
Trey Burke has played four NBA seasons. Free-agent guard Trey Burke is finalizing a non-guaranteed deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder, league sources told The Vertical. Burke, 24, is expected to compete with Semaj Christon in training camp for the Thunder’s third point guard spot.

September 23 01:54 PM
The Knicks dealt Carmelo Anthony to the Oklahoma City Thunder Saturday morning.

