Dwyane Wade makes sense for Thunder after trade for Carmelo Anthony

Now that the Chicago Bulls and Dwyane Wade have agreed to a contract buyout, the Oklahoma City Thunder should be favorites to sign him.

The “strong belief” is still that Wade will sign with Cleveland. Wade has made it clear he wants the right role, which likely eliminates Miami as he would be relegated to the bench. While he may take some time to decide, Oklahoma City cannot be discounted and are considered to be in the mix.

Carmelo Anthony and Paul George have already started recruiting Dwyane Wade to the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to sources. — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) September 25, 2017

Alex Kennedy reports Carmelo Anthony and Paul George have reached out to Wade about playing for the Thunder. During the offseason, George and Wade trained together in Malibu. Anthony and Wade also traveled to Paris together this summer.

Anthony and Wade are longtime friends who have played together on All-Star teams and Olympic teams. Their families are also close and Wade even tweeted that he was happy for Anthony when he was traded to OKC.

Yahoo’s Chris Mannix linked the 35-year-old guard to the Thunder even before the Bulls agreed to buy out his contract. No longer on the roster for Chicago, Bookmaker.eu predicts Wade has a 35.7 percent implied probability of signing with Oklahoma City.

What do teams have to offer Dwyane Wade? MIA: $4.2M

SAS: $3.3M

CLE: $2.5M

OKC: $2.3M The minimum for Wade is $2.3M — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) September 25, 2017

If money is a factor, however, the Thunder can offer less than any of the other rumored favorites for the 12-time All-Star. But it would just be a one-year contract and he could jump ship for more money after a pursuit of another championship.

Adrian Wojnarowski expects Thunder to make an “aggressive bid” for Wade and it might just be enough to convince him to play in the Western Conference for the first time in his career.

Of course, Wade could start for Cleveland and play alongside his former teammate LeBron James. Or he could start a new chapter in his life playing with 2017 NBA MVP Russell Westbrook as well as Anthony and George.

With a one-year deal, there’s always the possibility of him teaming up with James for the 2018-19 season.