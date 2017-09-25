Trending stories: Dwyane Wade, Tony Parker and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Spurs’ Parker expects to return 2 months early – via espn.com
September 24 11:02 PM
Tony Parker has been cleared by doctors to participate in the Spurs’ upcoming training camp.
Shares
Commander-in-tweet alters priorities for NBA champs – via espn.com
September 24 01:27 AM
The Golden State Warriors hadn’t made a final decision on whether or not to visit the White House. But that was before the President fired a social media missive.
Shares
Durant: NFL players doing great job on message – via espn.com
September 24 11:20 PM
Kevin Durant and Andre Iguodala reiterated their support for Warriors teammate Stephen Curry in light of a critical tweet from President Donald Trump and expressed solidarity with the protesting players across the NFL on Sunday.
Shares
September 24 10:55 AM
The league and the Warriors should learn a lesson from how individual players defended Curry and the Warriors.
Shares
What’s the best landing spot for Dwyane Wade? – via espn.com
September 25 12:31 AM
With four contenders for Dwyane Wade, reportedly, which team would be best for the 35-year-old superstar?
Shares
After Trump’s tweet, here’s what Hornets owner Michael Jordan says country needs – via charlotteobserver.com
September 24 11:38 PM
Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan comments on freedom of speech, after President Donald Trump’s statements about athletes and social activism.
Shares
Buyout ends disappointing homecoming for Wade, Bulls – via espn.com
September 25 12:56 AM
Dwyane Wade and the Chicago Bulls reached a buyout that seemed inevitable since the turn of the new year.
Shares
Paul George on Thunder trading for Melo: ‘This feels like a championship team’ – via cbssports.com
September 24 02:48 PM
The newly-acquired All-Star thinks the addition of Anthony boosts the Thunder in the NBA’s hierarchy
Shares
Answering pressing Miami Heat questions with camp opening Tuesday – via miamiherald.com
September 24 09:44 AM
Where Miami stands with decisions at small forward and power forward and other percolating issues.
Shares
Dwyane Wade reaches buyout with Bulls, source close to LeBron James believes Cavaliers may get him – via cleveland.com
September 24 10:09 PM
Dwyane Wade has apparently reached a buyout from his $23.8 million contract with the Chicago Bulls and is strongly considering signing with the Cavaliers.
Shares
Kelly Olynyk did not want to leave Boston. Then, Gordon Hayward became a Celtic – The Boston Globe – via bostonglobe.com
September 24 06:28 AM
After four years in Boston, Olynyk’s fate was sealed when Gordon Hayward signed with the Celtics.
Comments