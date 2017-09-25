Trending stories: Dwyane Wade, Tony Parker and more

USA Today Sports

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

September 24 11:02 PM
Tony Parker has been cleared by doctors to participate in the Spurs’ upcoming training camp.

September 24 01:27 AM
The Golden State Warriors hadn’t made a final decision on whether or not to visit the White House. But that was before the President fired a social media missive.

September 24 11:20 PM
Kevin Durant and Andre Iguodala reiterated their support for Warriors teammate Stephen Curry in light of a critical tweet from President Donald Trump and expressed solidarity with the protesting players across the NFL on Sunday.

September 24 10:55 AM
The league and the Warriors should learn a lesson from how individual players defended Curry and the Warriors.

September 25 12:31 AM
With four contenders for Dwyane Wade, reportedly, which team would be best for the 35-year-old superstar?

September 24 11:38 PM
Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan comments on freedom of speech, after President Donald Trump’s statements about athletes and social activism.

September 25 12:56 AM
Dwyane Wade and the Chicago Bulls reached a buyout that seemed inevitable since the turn of the new year.

September 24 02:48 PM
The newly-acquired All-Star thinks the addition of Anthony boosts the Thunder in the NBA’s hierarchy

September 24 09:44 AM
Where Miami stands with decisions at small forward and power forward and other percolating issues.

September 24 10:09 PM
Dwyane Wade has apparently reached a buyout from his $23.8 million contract with the Chicago Bulls and is strongly considering signing with the Cavaliers.

September 24 06:28 AM
After four years in Boston, Olynyk’s fate was sealed when Gordon Hayward signed with the Celtics.

