Amir Johnson thinks Rasheed Wallace said to drink beer to gain weight

NBA Media Day is typically a frenzy of players and coaches across the league speaking on all sorts of topics both on and off the court.

LeBron James was asked about everything from Donald Trump to his relationship with Kyrie Irving. Meanwhile, Russell Westbrook was asked about how long he plans to stay in Oklahoma City and whether or not he will sign a contract extension. Perhaps no one, however, gave a more interesting answer than Amir Johnson.

The versatile big man originally entered the league in 2005, directly from Westchester High School in Los Angeles. Now a veteran, he recounted early advice he received from Rasheed Wallace.

Amir Johnson on gaining weight as a young player. "I think Rasheed Wallace told me to drink beer once to gain weight." #sixers — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) September 25, 2017

According to Johnson, he thinks Wallace told him to drink beer to gain more weight. Johnson is now listed at 240 pounds but recalls his impression as a younger player (via Philly Voice):

“When you’re [younger], you want to put so much weight on you. I was 205, 210 entering the league.”

Johnson was drafted by the Pistons as a rookie and played alongside Wallace for four seasons. According to Sports on Earth, Johnson was nicknamed “Slim Wallace” when he played for Detroit.

In an interview with SB Nation, Johnson said that Wallace always played a mentor role for him when he first came into the league.

It’s clear Johnson learned a lot from Wallace. But it’s not clear if drinking beer as a way to put on size was effective advice.