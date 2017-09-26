Knicks' Michael Beasley explains why he wears a watch on his ankle

Michael Beasley, who signed with the New York Knicks earlier this offseason, will play a bigger role for the team now that Carmelo Anthony is no longer in town.

With Anthony on the Oklahoma City Thunder, he will have a chance to become one of the leading scorers for the Knicks. Beasley was recently spotted wearing three watches, including one on his ankle.

Some of the watches do not tell the correct time, and he explained it’s more of a style choice to help spark conversation rather than have people sit around on their phones.

Michael Beasley joins the "Respect The Game" podcast to talk Knicks, growing up with KD, LeBron James and more. 🗣: https://t.co/ulsA7ue8IN pic.twitter.com/106k9ESeQR — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) September 21, 2017

Beasley spoke about this decision on the “Timeout With Taylor Rooks” podcast (via SNY):

“I’m just finding a new balance … It’s the new catchphrase. I don’t have swag. I don’t have feng shui. I’m not cool. I’m just balanced … If you see anyone with a watch on their leg, they took my balance.”

During the interview, Beasley also said he had his nails painted because of his bossy four-year-old daughter. He said he often gets manicures with his children. Many NBA players get pedicures, including many incoming rookies, as HoopsHype recently covered:

NBA players discuss their love of pedicures: pic.twitter.com/vzzXPMf2YG — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) August 20, 2017

Beasley explained that being a man is being comfortable with these things, and discussed his favorite rapper, Young Thug. Last year, the musician wore a dress on the cover of his Jeffery album and has often performed with the attire on stage.

In fact, Beasley said he has worn a burgundy dress from Zara because he was inspired by Thug. He cut in the middle, tied it and made it look a little funky.

To listen to the full interview with Beasley, check out the link from SNY below.