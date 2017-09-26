Mark Cuban gave JJ Barea the team jet to fly resources to Puerto Rico

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has given the team jet to JJ Barea, who will bring resources to his home country of Puerto Rico.

Mark Cuban loaned the team plane to J.J. Barea to fly supplies to Puerto Rico. Barea will return tonight with his mother and grandmother. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) September 26, 2017

Barea, 33, plans to bring his mother and grandmother back with him to the United States after devastating damage in Puerto Rico. Barea said the team filled the plane with water, medicine and other goods for delivery.

He had reportedly not talked to his parents until Sunday (via ESPN):

“It’s completely dark over there. No phone service, no power, no water, no nothing. We’re trying our best right now to help, and whenever we’ve got contact with [family], make a plan and start helping over the next couple of days and next couple of weeks. Puerto Rico’s completely destroyed. The water right now is the worst. The wind knocked everything down, but now the water is down and it’s the worst ever. We’ve had some bad ones, but never like this.”

Meanwhile, he and his wife Viviana Ortiz are raising money through You Caring for the relief effort as well. It’s the same online platform that JJ Watt used to help raise money for Hurricane Harvey in Houston.

Barea has an offseason home in Puerto Rico and is the only Puerto Rican player in the NBA.