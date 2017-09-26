Report: Dwyane Wade may have already decided to sign with Cavaliers

Three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade could join former teammate LeBron James on the Cleveland Cavaliers next season, according to a report.

Sources: Dwyane Wade leaning heavily toward Cavs, may have already picked LeBron reunion @clevelanddotcom https://t.co/NLFm6mma6o — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) September 26, 2017

If this is true, it means Wade picked Cleveland over the Oklahoma City Thunder (among others). OKC was seriously considered due to their talent and Wade’s friendship with Carmelo Anthony and Paul George – both of whom recruiting were recruiting the veteran shooting guard. Joe Vardon speculates that the 12-time All-Star may have made his choice already (via Cleveland.com):

“Wade is leaning heavily toward the Cavaliers as his new team once he clears waivers and may have already decided on a reunion with LeBron James… But a prominent league source outside of James’ circle with knowledge of Wade’s thinking told cleveland.com that Wade ‘has no intention of going anywhere else.'”

Wade has likely narrowed his choices to the Cavaliers, Thunder, San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets – as those are among the contenders that have shown serious interest in Wade and he has ties to individuals within those organizations.

However, Wade would have a starting gig with Cleveland and could contend for the NBA title as front-runners in the Eastern Conference.

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade have obviously talked throughout the summer. I'm told CLE has made it clear Wade would start if he signs. — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) September 25, 2017

James, of course, was in contact with Wade during the offseason and the two spoke about potentially teaming up in Cleveland during the 2017-18 season.

At Cavaliers Media Day, James made it clear that he’d love for the squad to sign Wade (via Cleveland.com):

“I would love to have D-Wade a part of this team. I think he brings another championship pedigree, championship DNA. He brings another playmaker to the team who can get guys involved, can make plays and also has a great basketball mind.”

Both players could test free agency next summer, so it’s unclear how long either of them would stay with the Cavaliers (if Wade does indeed choose Cleveland).

Clearly, adding Wade would give Cleveland another weapon as they try to take down the reigning champion Golden State Warriors. A core of James, Wade, Kevin Love, Derrick Rose, Tristan Thompson and hopefully a healthy Isaiah Thomas among others would make for an intriguing team.