Trending stories: Gregg Popovich sounds off, Carmelo Anthony and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

September 25 03:33 PM
The Spurs’ longtime coach has made a career out of deflecting media attention. But when it comes to President Trump, Gregg Popovich just can’t stay silent.

September 25 05:59 PM
Race is the elephant in the room, and we all understand that, Spurs coach says.

September 25 02:35 PM
Spurs’ coach Gregg Popovich did not hold back when he was asked about the intersection of sports and politics at Spurs’ media day on Monday. “Our country is an embarrassment in th…

DEAR NEW YORK – Melo – via thisismelo.com

September 25 11:29 AM
From the day I first met you, I knew we were meant to be together.

September 25 05:38 PM
For the first time, Cavaliers star LeBron James publicly opened up about Kyrie Irving’s trade request, saying Monday he went through a range of emotions but ultimately understood the new Celtics star guard’s request.

September 25 02:25 PM
LeBron James expanded Monday on the comments he made on social media in reaction to President Donald Trump, saying sports shouldn’t be used as a platform to divide people.

September 25 05:10 PM
LeBron James says his intentions to finish his career with Cleveland haven’t changed.

September 25 03:11 PM
This is an edited, unofficial transcript of LeBron James’ thoughts on President Donald Trump and athlete-led protests in response to Trump’s criticisms during Cavaliers’ media day.

September 25 11:55 AM
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — Isaiah Thomas could be playing for the Cavaliers before the end of the calendar year, the Cavaliers said. Thomas, who is recovering from right hip injuries, has progressed well in three weeks of rehabilitation with his new…

September 25 12:45 PM
Cavaliers guard Isaiah Thomas, recovering from a torn labrum in his right hip, is expected to return to game action by the end of the year, team officials confirmed Monday.

September 25 12:24 PM
Isaiah Thomas has successfully continued with the rehabilitation process related to his right hip impingement.

September 26 12:16 AM
President Donald Trump’s recent comments on NFL players protesting during the national anthem has sparked action and conversation around the NBA.

September 26 12:13 AM
SEP 25, 2017 – Welcome to the home of our Thunder Buddies podcast, named, in part, from Universal Studios’ highly-acclaimed comedy ‘Ted,’ but inspired by our continued hope for wall-to-wall coverage of the Thunder. Below is our list of episodes (click the link to listen).

September 25 05:37 PM
Justise Winslow lost weight and believes he’s more explosive.

