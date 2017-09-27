Extension candidate watch: Jabari Parker

Certain teams face difficult decisions over the coming weeks: whether or not to sign prospective restricted free agents to long-term extensions before the league-imposed deadline at the start of the 2017-18 regular season. If these franchises choose to pass, they will be forced to haggle with players’ agents next offseason; feelings could get hurt, offers sheets could be signed and overall, the circumstances get a bit stickier. We explore these situations in depth.

Today: Jabari Parker

Why would Milwaukee extend Parker?

Jabari Parker can do one thing exceptionally well: get buckets.

2016-17 was the most productive year of his career. The wing averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 boards and 2.8 assists per contest.

He also made a healthy 36.5 percent of his threes – by far the best rate of his career.

Statistically, he excelled when running the break, on cuts and using his size in the post.

The Bucks need a second big-time scorer to pair with Giannis Antetokounmpo. Parker proved he can capably fill that role last season.

Why would Milwaukee pass on extending Parker?

Parker has torn the ACL in each knee since turning pro.

As if recovering from one torn ACL wasn’t hard enough, coming back from two tears in three years without losing athleticism will be tough.

Will Parker ever be able to stay healthy?

Even at full health, the Bucks forward was a porous defender.

Can he eventually improve on that end, despite the injury issues?

What deal makes sense for both parties?

Parker’s lack of health makes a long-term contract extension difficult to envision. Thus, a shorter agreement makes more sense.

Our recommendation is a two-year, $40 million extension.