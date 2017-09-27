Nets' Jeremy Lin bought suits for all of his teammates, coaches

Brooklyn Nets point guard Jeremy Lin, who is preparing to play his second season for the team, surprised everyone with a special new gift: a new suit.

His generosity is significant and not a small favor considering each suit could cost somewhere around $1,000 (via NetsDaily.com):

“Lin is buying suits for players, coaches, video coordinators, physical therapists, and security guards, and Tuesday, they started being fitted for their big-and-talls. Abe Ndoye, who has been Lin’s tailor since he played in Houston, began the first of three days of measuring and advising. He needs the time because, by our count, nearly 40 people will suit up.”

According to the above report from Anthony Puccio, he also did this last season. Kevin Garnett, who briefly played for the Nets though never at the same time as Lin, had a similar tradition.