Rick Pitino considered unlikely for NBA gig after Louisville dismissal

Two-time NCAA national champion head coach Rick Pitino will reportedly have a hard time finding a similar coaching gig in the NBA.

Rick Pitino has probed NBA teams on return as a head coach in recent years, but there's been no interest in him. That's unlikely to change. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 27, 2017

Pitino, 65, was removed as head coach of the Louisville Men’s Basketball team after a recent bribery scandal involving the program. Pitino was with Louisville since 2001, but was previously with the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics, with a stop at the University of Kentucky in between.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, “there’s no interest” in Pitino at the NBA level.

He had 192 wins and 220 losses (.466) in the league and made the postseason twice before he resigned in 2001.

Billy Donovan and 76ers coach Brett Brown each played for Rick Pitino – Brown at Boston U, Donovan at Providence. — Erik Horne (@ErikHorneOK) November 13, 2015

Some of his former players who are now NBA coaches include Brett Brown of the Philadelphia 76ers as well as Billy Donovan of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Donovan was also once his assistant coach. Frank Vogel of the Orlando Magic was one of his assistants too.

The most notable former Louisville players currently playing professionally are Terry Rozier (Celtics), Gorgui Dieng (Timberwolves) and Montrezl Harrell (Clippers) though none are particularly high-impact players.