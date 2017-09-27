Trending stories: Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, Gregg Popovich and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Why Wade might make LeBron and the Cavs less dangerous – via espn.com
September 26 03:01 PM
How will Dwyane Wade fit into a Cleveland offense that has thrived running through LeBron James? Here’s how he projects in a potential reunion with his Miami teammate.
For Popovich, speaking out is intended to be uncomfortable – via expressnews.com
September 25 05:59 PM
Race is the elephant in the room, and we all understand that, Spurs coach says.
September 26 08:51 PM
The coach says he has “struggled with where we are, and who we are, defensively,” but decides to stick with his system.
NCAA coaches among 10 arrested for corruption – via espn.com
September 26 10:26 AM
Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four assistant coaches at Auburn, Arizona, Oklahoma State and USC.
Shorter preseason makes Hornets coach change practice plan – via charlotteobserver.com
September 26 06:44 PM
Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford adapts to a shorter NBA preseason.
Cuban lends Mavs plane to Barea for PR relief – via espn.com
September 26 02:27 PM
Mavericks owner Mark Cuban lent the team plane to guard J.J. Barea to transport food, water and supplies to his native Puerto Rico to aid in Hurricane Maria recovery.
Heat’s Adebayo is “going to be a force”; Panthers’ Ekblad makes changes – via miamiherald.com
September 26 11:00 PM
Buzz on two of the Heat’s and Panthers’ young talents.
UM basketball may be implicated in federal bribery case – via miamiherald.com
September 26 11:56 AM
Ten people associated with Division I college basketball are facing federal bribery and fraud charges after a two-year FBI investigation, including an adidas official who may have tried to bribe a high school player to attend University of Miami.
Lue: Youthful LeBron like ‘Benjamin Button’ – via espn.com
September 26 09:49 PM
Despite a roller-coaster offseason for the Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron James is happy and confident as ever after the team’s first practice of the season.
Mitchell: San Antonio Spurs coach calls out white privilege – via phillytrib.com
September 26 08:57 AM
Mitchell: San Antonio Spurs coach calls out white privilege – via phillytrib.com
Carmelo moving to power forward at OKC – via espn.com
September 26 08:59 PM
Though he resisted moving to power forward with the Knicks, Carmelo Anthony will embrace that position with the Thunder.
