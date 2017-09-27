Trending stories: Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, Gregg Popovich and more

NCAA coaches among 10 arrested for corruption – via espn.com September 26 10:26 AM Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four assistant coaches at Auburn, Arizona, Oklahoma State and USC. Shares

Cuban lends Mavs plane to Barea for PR relief – via espn.com September 26 02:27 PM Mavericks owner Mark Cuban lent the team plane to guard J.J. Barea to transport food, water and supplies to his native Puerto Rico to aid in Hurricane Maria recovery. Shares

UM basketball may be implicated in federal bribery case – via miamiherald.com September 26 11:56 AM Ten people associated with Division I college basketball are facing federal bribery and fraud charges after a two-year FBI investigation, including an adidas official who may have tried to bribe a high school player to attend University of Miami. Shares

Lue: Youthful LeBron like ‘Benjamin Button’ – via espn.com September 26 09:49 PM Despite a roller-coaster offseason for the Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron James is happy and confident as ever after the team’s first practice of the season. Shares

Mitchell: San Antonio Spurs coach calls out white privilege – via phillytrib.com September 26 08:57 AM In this sweltering summer of the negro’s legitimate discontent, made more pronounced due to the presence of a race baiter in the White House the likes of which none of Shares