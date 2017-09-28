Carmelo Anthony, Paul George discuss frustrations with former teams

The Oklahoma City Thunder had a splashy offseason, adding superstars Paul George and Carmelo Anthony to join Russell Westbrook on their roster.

Both players seemed fairly disgruntled with their former teams and bring a fresh new mentality to their new club. In recent interviews, neither shied away from discussing why they had one foot out the door before coming to Oklahoma City.

Anthony opened up about what will keep him inspired with his new franchise (via Sirius XM NBA Radio):

“My motivation is just different now. I kind of lost that motivation a little bit in New York. But I was still able to go out there and play. But when you’re teetering in that motivation, it’s hard to wake up in the morning. It’s hard to deal with that. So now I feel refreshed, I feel relieved. … I feel born again.”

Anthony added the Thunder to the list of teams he was willing to waive his no-trade clause for and he was then traded from the Knicks.

However, unlike Anthony, George went from one small market in Indiana to another in Oklahoma City. While the Pacers struggled in recent seasons, the Thunder have three superstars in his first season.

George spoke candidly on a recent podcast with USA TODAY’s Sam Amick about his experience playing in Indiana (via NBA A to Z):

“I’ve seen a guy that played for that (Pacers) organization, gave that organization everything they had, or everything he had, and was essentially traded to the dogs. … So (there) was a lot of that in my seven years there, a lot of that kind of played a role and (took) a toll on me: ‘Well, what will they do to me now? Like, where would I go?'”

The full segment with George and Amick began around the 15-minute mark. To listen to the full podcast, click here.