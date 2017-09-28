Dennis Smith Jr. says he and Seth Curry can be big-time NBA backcourt

Rookie point guard Dennis Smith Jr. recently opened up about the Dallas Mavericks’ potential starting backcourt and he’s optimistic about the duo.

As we reported earlier this week, Smith could be joined by Seth Curry as a starter during the upcoming season. Smith said they could be “really dangerous” and be a “big-time backcourt” in the league.

Dennis Smith Jr. on him & Seth Curry in the backcourt: "We could be really dangerous. I think we could be a big-time backcourt in the NBA." — Earl K. Sneed (@EarlKSneed) September 28, 2017

Smith also discussed his goal of making the postseason for Dallas during his first season in the NBA.

Last season, Curry started 42 games for the Mavericks. He averaged 12.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals over 29 minutes per game. Like Smith, Curry also believes Dallas can be a postseason team in 2017-18 (via Mavs.com):

“We’re trying to get to the playoffs, so we’ve got to be better individually and as a team to get back to the playoffs and to make a dent in the league. So, it starts individually in the summer, getting better and everybody else having that chip on their shoulder as an individual and collectively as a team.”

Last season, Curry posted career-high totals in nearly every statistic possible. Smith, 19, is young but he’s considered a favorite to win Rookie of the Year next season. Even though the two are unproven, they will be a team worth watching in the Western Conference.