Season preview: Dallas Mavericks

STAYING: Jose Juan Barea, Harrison Barnes, Seth Curry, Yogi Ferrell, Dorian Finney-Smith, Devin Harris, Wesley Matthews, Salah Mejri, Dirk Nowitzki, Nerlens Noel and Dwight Powell.

ADDED: Brandon Ashley (Alba Berlin), Gian Clavell (Colorado State), PJ Dozier (South Carolina), Maxi Kleber (Bayern Munich), Josh McRoberts (Miami), Jonathan Motley (Baylor), Dennis Smith (North Carolina State), Maalik Wayns (Maccabi Rishon LeZion) and Jeff Withey (Utah).

GONE: Nicolas Brussino (Atlanta), AJ Hammons (Miami), DeAndre Liggins and Jarrod Uthoff (Indiana).

STRENGTHS: While no star, Harrison Barnes had a fine season after signing a max contract with the Dallas Mavericks one year ago … Great news if he can build on that performance … Dennis Smith turned heads at the summer league and should be ready to contribute … A motivated Nerlens Noel entering a contract year could be a boon for Dallas … Rick Carlisle‘s coaching typically guarantees a few extra wins … Cohesiveness should not be a problem as long as he’s around.

WEAKNESSES: Plenty of serviceable NBA players, but no star power anymore … Dirk Nowitzki may be one of the best 39-year-old players ever, but that’s still 39 years old … Mobility issues are quite visible … Even with the recent addition of Smith and Noel, not a super athletic squad … They were the last team in rebounding and fast-break scoring last season … Massive improvement is needed in both areas … There’s very little hope for an average (at best) squad such as Dallas in a brutal conference.

PREDICTION: 5th in the Southwest Division, 12th in the Western Conference.

