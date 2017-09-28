Thunder, Mavericks only teams that didn't vote for draft lottery reform

The Oklahoma City Thunder and the Dallas Mavericks are reportedly the only teams that did not vote in support for the NBA’s draft lottery reform.

Sources: The NBA's draft lottery reform passed 28-1-1. Oklahoma City voted "No" and Dallas abstained. NBA needed 3/4th majority for passage. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 28, 2017

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Thunder voted against the proposal while the Mavericks abstained. However, every other team in the league was in favor of the suggestion.

For a small-market team, the Thunder have done remarkably well in recent years. They also voted against the suggested lottery reform in 2014, which did not pass.

Palo Uggetti wrote about why Oklahoma City was against the previous vote (via The Ringer):

“The vote was first expected to pass, but Oklahoma City general manager — and noted worker in silence — Sam Presti turned the tide, lobbying teams to vote against it because of what it would do to small-market teams who must turn to the draft to acquire superstar talent. “

It is curious that the Mavericks chose not to vote in favor of the reform considering they were in favor of a similar idea just three years ago.

During the recent offseason, Dallas landed rookie point guard Dennis Smith Jr. as a lottery pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Dirk Nowitzki is on his way out of the league, which means it’s possible the Mavs will continue to select in the lottery for the next few seasons as they work toward a franchise rebuild.